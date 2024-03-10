Poco X6 Neo set to launch in India on March 13: Everything we know so far

Poco X6 Neo with a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio and OLED display set to launch in India on March 13, likely a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro 5G, promising tough competition in the mid-range segment.

Poco has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Poco X6 Neo is all set to launch in India on March 13. Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to feature a 93.3 screen-to-body ratio, a punch-hole display and an OLED display. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro 5G that was launched in China last year and could give tough competition to the recently unveiled mid-range rivals from Realme, Samsung and Lava. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X6 Neo expected specs: According to a leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Poco X6 Neo is likely to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ 10bit OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 1920Hz PWM brightness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process, paired with Mali G57 GPU. Poco's upcoming smartphone could feature up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of camera, the Poco X6 Neo could feature a 108MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The smartphone may feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33 watts of fast charging. In terms of other features, the Poco X6 Neo could feature Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 5, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP54 splash and dust resistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X6 Pro specs: Poco had launched Poco X6, and Poco X6 Pro smartphones in January

The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

