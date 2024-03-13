Poco X6 Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹15,999: Specs, launch offers and more
Poco X6 Neo debuts at ₹15,999 with a 108MP dual camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery. It competes with Samsung Galaxy F15 5G and Realme 12 5G in the sub- ₹20,000 segment, offering premium features at an affordable price.
Poco has launched the most affordable phone in its X6 series range, the Poco X6 Neo with a starting price of ₹15,999. The smartphone is sure to give tough competition to other smartphones in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment like the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G and the iQOO Z9 5G.