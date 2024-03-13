Poco X6 Neo debuts at ₹ 15,999 with a 108MP dual camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery. It competes with Samsung Galaxy F15 5G and Realme 12 5G in the sub- ₹ 20,000 segment, offering premium features at an affordable price.

Poco has launched the most affordable phone in its X6 series range, the Poco X6 Neo with a starting price of ₹15,999. The smartphone is sure to give tough competition to other smartphones in the sub- ₹20,000 price segment like the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Realme 12 5G, Redmi Note 13 5G and the iQOO Z9 5G. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pooco X6 Neo Pirce: The Poco X6 Neo is priced at ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Poco is also offering an instant discount of ₹1,000 on payment through ICICI Bank cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest Poco X series phone will be available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue and Martian Orange and will be available on Flipkart from March 18.

Poco X6 Neo specifications: Poco X6 Neo sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone also features a 2160Hz of instant touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The latest Poco mid-ranger is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It also comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Poco X6 Neo's storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the Poco X6 Neo features a dual camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter for managing all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The Poco X6 Neo also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos support and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. The Poco X6 Neo runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 14 operating system and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 33W charger.

