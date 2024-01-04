Poco X6 Pro price and specs leaked online ahead of January 11 launch
Ahead of the launch of Poco X6 series in India on January 11, the expected price and specs of the smartphone have been leaked online via listing on the Amazon UAE website
Chinese smartphone maker Poco has already confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch the Poco X6 series in India at 5:30 PM on January 11, 2024. The company has also confirmed that the higher Poco X6 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. Earlier reports had indicated that the Poco X6 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70e.