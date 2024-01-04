Poco X6 Pro price and specs leaked online ahead of January 11 launch

Chinese smartphone maker Poco has already confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch the Poco X6 series in India at 5:30 PM on January 11, 2024. The company has also confirmed that the higher Poco X6 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. Earlier reports had indicated that the Poco X6 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70e. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X6 expected pricing: A recent report by 91Mobiles noted that the Poco X6 Pro has appeared on the Amazon UAE website, resulting in the smartphone's pricing and specifications being revealed. The listing noted that the Poco X6 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced at AED 1,299 (approximately ₹29,500).

Poco X6 Pro expected specs: The listing indicated that the Poco X6 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS 120Hz display and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. The listing also revealed that the Poco X6 Pro could feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 67MP primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The mid-range Poco smartphone could feature a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging capabilities.

The other phone to be launched on January 11 is the Poco X6, which was previously reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the mid-range smartphone could feature a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP secondary sensor.

