Poco X6, X6 Pro 5G renders revealed online ahead of potential India launch
The Poco X6 5G series is expected to include the Poco X6 5G and the slightly more expensive Poco X6 Pro 5G, with the latter being a rebranded version of the Redmi K70e.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco seems to be gearing up for the launch of its upcoming Poco X6 5G smartphone series in India soon. Notably, Poco's sister brand Redmi is also planning to unveil its Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone series at an event on January 4.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message