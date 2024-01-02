Poco X6, X6 Pro 5G renders revealed online ahead of potential India launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco seems to be gearing up for the launch of its upcoming Poco X6 5G smartphone series in India soon. Notably, Poco's sister brand Redmi is also planning to unveil its Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone series at an event on January 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Poco X6 will be available in black, blue and white colour options. The smartphone is also expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while featuring a 64MP primary camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, may be available in Black, Grey and Yellow colour options, while also featuring a 64MP primary camera sensor on the back.

Expected features: The Poco X6 5G series is expected to come in two variants: the vanilla Poco X6 5G and the slightly more expensive Poco X6 Pro 5G. According to a report from Gizmochina, the Poco X6 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70e.

The Gizmochina report notes that the Poco X6 5G could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5k and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Poco X6 is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the mid-range smartphone could feature a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP additional sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A recent report from MySmartPrice noted that the Poxo X6 Pro 5G has been spotted on certification websites such as NBTC, BIS and FCC. The report noted that the Poco X6 Pro 5G is expected to be launched in global markets, including India, by the end of January.

