Chinese smartphone maker Poco has launched its X6 series in India, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and Xiaomi's HyperOS. Incidentally, the Poco X6 and X6 Pro are the first smartphones in India to feature Xiaomi's HyperOS out of the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X6 Pro specs: The Poco X6 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and is paired with the Mali-G615 GPU for all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the X6 Pro features a 64MP primary camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP Macro lens. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor to meet all the selfie and video-related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. Both these phones run on the latest Android 14 operating system based on Xiaomi HyperOS and feature an IP54 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

Poco X6 specs: The Poco X6 also comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. However, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor which is paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor with support for OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 16MP macro lens. The smartphone houses a 5,100 mAh which can be fast charged via a 67W charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X6 series colour options and pricing: The Poco X6 Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹26,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants: Poco Yellow, Racing Grey and Spectre Black.

The vanilla Poco X6 Pro is priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹21,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colour variants.

The Poco X6 series will be available exclusively on Flipkart and the company's Indian website and will go on sale on January 16. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the devices will be available from 8 pm today. As part of the launch offer, the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro will come with a discount of ₹2,000 on payment with ICICI Bank cards. They are also eligible for an exchange bonus of up to ₹2,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

