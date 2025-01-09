Poco India has officially launched its highly anticipated Poco X7 series in India, which includes the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G. Both smartphones are equipped with Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. Under the hood, the Poco X7 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, while the Poco X7 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset.

Poco X7 5G specifications The Poco X7 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display that features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. The screen offers a resolution of 1.5K, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring visibility even under bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, providing smoother interactions, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz sampling rate specifically for gaming.

Under the hood, the Poco X7 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, with a clock speed reaching up to 2.8GHz. The device is paired with LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage, allowing for efficient performance and faster data access.

The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery, which supports 45W TurboCharge, capable of fully charging the device in approximately 47 minutes, claimed to ensure quick power-ups for extended usage.

In terms of photography, the Poco X7 5G boasts a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view, and a 20MP front camera for selfies. Video recording is supported up to 4K at 30fps.

The device operates on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, based on Android 14, with a commitment to providing three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. For build durability, the phone holds multiple IP ratings including IP66, IP68, and IP69* for water and dust resistance, alongside TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Connectivity features of the Poco X7 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C. For audio, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

Poco X7 Pro 5G specifications The Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate designed specifically for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, the POCO X7 Pro 5G can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, allowing for a full charge in approximately 47 minutes.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view, and the front camera is 20MP. The device supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

This smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It also has an IP66, IP68, and IP69* rating for water and dust resistance, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C. The audio experience is claimed to be enhanced with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers.

Poco X7 series pricing in India The Poco X7 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end model, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is available at Rs. 23,999. Buyers can choose from three color options: Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green, and Poco Yellow.

For the Poco X7 Pro 5G, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version is listed at Rs. 26,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. This model is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black, and Poco Yellow color choices.