The Poco X7 series is set to launch in India on January 9. The Poco X7 Pro will have advanced features like a MediaTek Dimensity processor, a 6,550mAh battery, and a price under ₹ 30,000, while the X7 will be priced under ₹ 20,000.

Poco is all set to launch its mid-range Poco X7 series in India on January 9. The new smartphones, Poco X7 and X7 Pro, have been confirmed to be powered by MediaTek processors, IP69 rating and AMOLED displays.

Poco X7 Pro specifications: Poco X7 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo was launched in China only last week. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor and feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage on all variants. It will also be the first phone in India to run on the new Hyper OS 2.0 UI in India, which is likely to be based on Android 15. Poco has also confirmed that the phone will come with a 6,550mAh battery and support for 90W charging.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.67 inch 1.5K flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness.

It should house a dual camera setup on the back with the Sony LYT 600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, the phone should come with a 20MP front facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Going by the China specs, the phone should come with IP66, IP67, IP68 and IP69 rating. This is also a trend that was seen with the recently launched Redmi Note 14 lineup.

Poco X7 specifications: Poco X7 has been confirmed to come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter with OIS. It will also come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The X7 will feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It will also feature an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

Poco X7 series price: Poco X7 series is all set to make its debut in India on January 9 at 5:30 PM. The event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel.