Poco's latest mid-range smartphone, the X7 Pro, is getting a discount during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale, taking the price of the device below ₹24,999. At this price, the Poco X7 Pro is one of the top contenders out there for gaming-focused users.

Poco X7 Pro gets a discount: Poco X7 Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage. However, during the recent Valentine's day sale on Flipkart, the phone is getting a flat ₹2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit cards and a ₹1,000 discount, taking the effective price to ₹24,999 and ₹27,999 for the two variants.

However, note that Flipkart charges a ₹59 packaging fee and aRs 49 offer handling fee, which adds another ₹108 to the price.

Poco X7 Pro specifications: Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate designed specifically for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, the POCO X7 Pro 5G can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, allowing for a full charge in approximately 47 minutes.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view, and the front camera is 20MP. The device supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.