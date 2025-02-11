Poco X7 Pro is available at a discounted price of ₹ 24,999 during the Flipkart Valentine's Day sale. Originally priced at ₹ 27,999 and ₹ 29,999, the device features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, and a 6550mAh battery with 90W charging.

Poco's latest mid-range smartphone, the X7 Pro, is getting a discount during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale, taking the price of the device below ₹24,999. At this price, the Poco X7 Pro is one of the top contenders out there for gaming-focused users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X7 Pro gets a discount: Poco X7 Pro was launched in India at a price of ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹29,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage. However, during the recent Valentine's day sale on Flipkart, the phone is getting a flat ₹2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit cards and a ₹1,000 discount, taking the effective price to ₹24,999 and ₹27,999 for the two variants.

However, note that Flipkart charges a ₹59 packaging fee and aRs 49 offer handling fee, which adds another ₹108 to the price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X7 Pro specifications: Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate designed specifically for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, the POCO X7 Pro 5G can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, allowing for a full charge in approximately 47 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view, and the front camera is 20MP. The device supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

This smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It also has an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning the phone can handle water jets and submersion up to 1.5 metres.