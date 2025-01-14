Poco recently launched its performance-oriented X-series smartphones in India, igniting competition in the sub- ₹30,000 price segment. The new Poco smartphone goes up against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 4 and Vivo's T3 Ultra, the other two performance phones in this segment. But which one is the right choice for you? We take a look at the price, specifications and other features of all three phones.

Poco X7 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which is best phone to buy under ₹ 30,000? Poco X7 Pro specifications: Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6.73-inch AMOLED flat display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen offers a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring good visibility in bright conditions. It supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, with an instantaneous 2560Hz rate designed specifically for gaming.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, the POCO X7 Pro 5G can reach clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. It comes with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone is equipped with a 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery using Solid Electrolyte Technology. It supports 90W HyperCharge, allowing for a full charge in approximately 47 minutes.

For optics, the Poco X7 Pro 5G includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.59 aperture, supported by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The ultra-wide camera is 8MP with a 120° field of view, and the front camera is 20MP. The device supports video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

This smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It also has an IP66, IP68, and IP69* rating for water and dust resistance, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications: Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260). The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is capable of rendering up to 1.07 billion colours. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

Under the hood, the Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo claims the device has achieved an impressive Antutu benchmark score exceeding 1.6 million. It packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Vivo T3 Ultra sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50MP front-facing camera. It also includes Vivo's signature ‘Aura Ring Light’ for enhanced photography under low lighting conditions.

OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus Nord 4 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It includes a USB 2.0 port, an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and an IP65 rating for splash and water resistance.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and paired with an Adreno 732 GPU, the Nord 4 is designed for high-performance tasks. It comes with either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and offers storage options of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0.

In terms of cameras, the Nord 4 features a 50MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 112-degree field of view. The front camera is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The primary sensor supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can record up to 1080p video at 30fps.