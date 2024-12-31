Poco confirms the X7 series launch in India on January 9, with both models likely under ₹ 30,000. The X7 Pro offers top specs like a 6.67-inch OLED screen and powerful cameras, while the X7 features similar specs with a more modest processor.

Poco has confirmed that its mid-range X7 series is all set to make its debut in India on January 9. Following last year's trend, the two phones are likely to be priced below ₹30,000 in India and offer tough competition to the performance focused phones in the segment.

Poco X7 Pro specifications: Poco X7 Pro should come with a 6.67 inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor based on 4nm process and paired with the Mali G720 MC6 GPU for graphics intensive tasks. The phone is expected to come in two storage variants with 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB / 512GB of storage.

For optics, it is likely to come with a dual camera sensor with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and EIS and a 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there could be a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone should come with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Both the phones are likely to run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 and also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco X7 specifications: Poco X7 is also likely to feature the same 6.67 inch 1.5K OLED display as its elder sibling but with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor which has become the staple in this price range after powering phones like CMF Phone 1 and Lava Agni 3.