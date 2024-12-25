Poco is preparing to launch the X7 and X7 Pro, with leaks indicating a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek processors. The X7 features a 50MP camera, while the Pro offers advanced specs, including faster charging and enhanced display brightness.

Poco's popular performance focused X series could soon get an upgrade with the X7 and X7 Pro expected to make their debut soon. While the Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to make an official announcement about the launch of these devices, much of their specifications and design details have now surfaced via leaks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco X7 expected specifications: Tipster Paras Guglani on X (formerly Twitter) shared key specifications and images of the Poco X7 and X7 Pro, giving us a hint at what to expect form the upcoming devices.

Poco X7 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It could feature a 5,110 mAh battery with support for 45W of fast charging.

It could come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter while details about the other sensors aren't yet available. The mid-ranger is also expected to feature IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

POCO X7 Pro expected specifications: Poco X7 Pro is also expected to come with the same 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K AMOLED display but with 3,200 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}