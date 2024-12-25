Poco's popular performance focused X series could soon get an upgrade with the X7 and X7 Pro expected to make their debut soon. While the Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to make an official announcement about the launch of these devices, much of their specifications and design details have now surfaced via leaks.
Poco X7 expected specifications:
Tipster Paras Guglani on X (formerly Twitter) shared key specifications and images of the Poco X7 and X7 Pro, giving us a hint at what to expect form the upcoming devices.
Poco X7 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The phone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It could feature a 5,110 mAh battery with support for 45W of fast charging.
It could come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter while details about the other sensors aren't yet available. The mid-ranger is also expected to feature IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
POCO X7 Pro expected specifications:
Poco X7 Pro is also expected to come with the same 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K AMOLED display but with 3,200 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset and pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with support for 90W of fast charging. The phone could come with 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 20MP selfie shooter.