POCO X8 Pro Series Launch LIVE: Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max price leak ahead of launch

Poco is all set to launch its Poco X8 Pro series globally and in India today. The new devices will likely be priced in the sub- ₹50,000 price bracket and are aimed at gaming focused users.
Here's everything we know about the Poco X8 Pro lineup:
Poco X8 Pro: What we know?
Poco X8 Pro will come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display featuring 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.
The phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and come with a 6,500mAh battery. It will also get support for 100W of wired fast charging.
Poco X8 Pro Max: What we know?
Poco X8 Pro Max will boast a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.
The device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and Poco has claimed an AnTuTu score of over 3 million. The phone will be packed with an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.
Poco X8 Pro is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5. The Turbo series from Redmi is China exclusive and is usually rebranded under the Poco lineup.
If the leaks turn out to be true, the X8 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness.
The phone could feature a dual camera setup wtih a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.
On the front could be a Samsung OV20B shooter for selfies and video calls.
As per tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be priced at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.
Meanwhile, the X8 Pro Max is said to cost ₹41,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹45,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.
The tipster says the prices of both models are without introductory launch offers.
The company is also confirmed to launch an Iron Man edition of the Poco X8 Pro, which is said to come at a price of ₹43,999 without offers and ₹40,999 with offers.