POCO X8 Pro Series Launch LIVE: Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max price leak ahead of launch

Poco is all set to launch its Poco X8 Pro series globally and in India today. The new devices will likely be priced in the sub- ₹50,000 price bracket and are aimed at gaming focused users.

Here's everything we know about the Poco X8 Pro lineup:

Poco X8 Pro: What we know?

Poco X8 Pro will come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display featuring 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

The phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and come with a 6,500mAh battery. It will also get support for 100W of wired fast charging.

Poco X8 Pro Max: What we know?

Poco X8 Pro Max will boast a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and Poco has claimed an AnTuTu score of over 3 million. The phone will be packed with an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.