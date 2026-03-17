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POCO X8 Pro Series Launch LIVE: Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max price leak ahead of launch

Live updates from the POCO X8 Pro series launch event. Get the official price, specifications, and sale dates for the POCO X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max, and the limited Iron Man Edition.

Aman Gupta
Updated17 Mar 2026, 04:53:43 PM IST
Poco X8 Pro official teaser
Poco X8 Pro official teaser

Poco is all set to launch its Poco X8 Pro series globally and in India today. The new devices will likely be priced in the sub- 50,000 price bracket and are aimed at gaming focused users.

Here's everything we know about the Poco X8 Pro lineup:

Poco X8 Pro: What we know?

Poco X8 Pro will come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display featuring 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

The phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and come with a 6,500mAh battery. It will also get support for 100W of wired fast charging.

Poco X8 Pro Max: What we know?

Poco X8 Pro Max will boast a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and Poco has claimed an AnTuTu score of over 3 million. The phone will be packed with an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Follow updates here:
17 Mar 2026, 04:53:43 PM IST

Poco X8 Pro expected specs

Poco X8 Pro is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5. The Turbo series from Redmi is China exclusive and is usually rebranded under the Poco lineup.

If the leaks turn out to be true, the X8 Pro could feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The phone could feature a dual camera setup wtih a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens.

On the front could be a Samsung OV20B shooter for selfies and video calls.

17 Mar 2026, 04:42:03 PM IST

Poco X8 Pro series prices leak ahead of launch

As per tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X, the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be priced at 33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and 37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

Meanwhile, the X8 Pro Max is said to cost 41,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and 45,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

The tipster says the prices of both models are without introductory launch offers.

The company is also confirmed to launch an Iron Man edition of the Poco X8 Pro, which is said to come at a price of 43,999 without offers and 40,999 with offers.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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