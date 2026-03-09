Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro confirmed to launch in India on 17 March: Expected price, specs and more

Poco has confirmed its next mid-range gaming phones, Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, will be launching in India on 17 March. The new devices will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors and feature a vertical camera layout with two separate cutouts for the camera lenses.

Advertisement

Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max expected specifications: Poco X8 Pro has been shown in a white colour variant while the X8 Pro Max has been shown in a black body. Both phones feature a metal frame with the volume rockers and power button on the right.

Also Read | Researchers warn AI could allow hackers to uncover profiles of anonymous users

If leaks are to be believed, the Poco X8 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5. This suggests that the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 while featuring a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The phone could come with a 7,560mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. On the optics front, the X8 Pro could come with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front could be a Samsung OV20B shooter for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

The phone could also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device could come with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max could feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate while coming with the same 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The phone could run on the Dimensity 9500s processor based on a 3nm process with an Arm Mali-G925 MC12 GPU. It could come with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

On the optics front, the device could feature a 50MP Light Fusion 600 shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front of the device could house a 20MP Samsung OV20B shooter with 1080p 60fps video recording support.

Advertisement

The phone could run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It could also come with the same IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating as its younger sibling. The X8 Pro Max could pack a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Expected Specification Poco X8 Pro Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Display 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm) with Arm Mali-G925 MC12 GPU RAM & Storage LPDDR5x RAM + UFS 4.1 storage Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens 50MP Light Fusion 600 with OIS + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens Front Camera 20MP Samsung OV20B shooter (1080p 60fps video support) Battery 7,560mAh 9,000mAh Charging 100W wired fast charging 100W wired fast charging Operating System HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 Durability IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance Sensors Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR blaster Build & Color Metal frame, White color variant Metal frame, Black color variant

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G full specifications revealed ahead of 17 March launch

Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max expected price: Poco X8 Pro aka Redmi Turbo 5 starts at a price of 1999 yuan in China (around ₹27,000). Meanwhile, the Redmi Tubo 5 Max begins at 2499 yuan (around ₹33,000). This suggests a potential under ₹30,000 price bracket for the X8 Pro and under ₹35,000 price point for the X8 Pro Max.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in