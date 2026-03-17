Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max India price leaks just hours ahead of launch: here's what to expect

Poco is all set to launch its Poco X8 Pro lineup globally and in India today. Just hours ahead of the launch, the prices of the new devices have been leaked, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from the gaming phones.

Advertisement

Poco X8 Pro India price (expected): Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X has shared the leaked price and storage variants of the upcoming Poco device. The tipster says that the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be priced at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹37,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant.

Meanwhile, the X8 Pro Max is said to cost ₹41,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model and ₹45,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

The tipster says the prices of both models are without introductory launch offers.

The company is also confirmed to launch an Iron Man edition of the Poco X8 Pro, which is said to come at a price of ₹43,999 without offers and ₹40,999 with offers.

Advertisement

However, since Poco will only confirm the official prices of the devices during the launch event, these leaked prices should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max: What to expect? The Xiaomi sub-brand is all set to host a launch event for the Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max today from 5:30 PM (India time). The company has also confirmed some of the key specifications of both devices ahead of their debut.

The Poco X8 Pro has been confirmed to come with a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

Poco X8 Pro official teaser

The phone will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and come with a 6,500mAh battery. It will get support for 100W of wired fast charging.

Advertisement

The X8 Pro Max, on the other hand, will feature a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

The elder sibling will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor and is said to feature an AnTuTu score of over 3 million. The phone will be packed with an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Both the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max come with a metal frame and an IP69K water and dust resistance rating.

They also feature a very similar design language with a vertical camera layout featuring two separate cutouts for the two lenses and a flat display on the front.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in