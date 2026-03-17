Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max with HyperOS 3, IP68/IP69 rating launched: Price, specs launch offers and more

Poco has launched the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max during its global launch event. The new devices come with MediaTek silicon, IP68/IP69 ratings and over 6,000mAh batteries.

Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max price: Poco X8 Pro is priced at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at ₹32,999.

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max is priced at ₹45,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹49,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB variant.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also released a special Iron Man Edition of the Poco X8 Pro which comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB configuration and priced at ₹51,999.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail a flat ₹3,000 discount via bank cards or exchange bonuses. Taking these offers into account, the net effective starting price of the POCO X8 Pro drops to ₹27,999, the X8 Pro Max to ₹42,999, and the Iron Man Edition to ₹48,999.

The X8 Pro lineup will go on open sale starting March 23 at 12 noon exclusively via Flipkart. Early buyers purchasing the devices on launch day will receive a 1-year extended warranty and 1-year screen damage protection. The company is also offering two months of YouTube Premium and three months of Spotify Premium as part of the launch offers.

Design and displays: Both the Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max come with a similar design with a dual vertical camera setup with circular cutouts. The devices come with a metal frame and support for IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings. This means that the phones should be able to withstand being submerged in water to resisting high-pressure, high-temperature water jets from any direction.

The POCO X8 Pro features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 2756 x 1268 resolution while the X8 Pro Max boasts a larger 6.83-inch screen with a 2772 x 1280 resolution. Both phones support an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and a 3,500 nits of peak brightness

Performance and software: Under the hood, the POCO X8 Pro Max 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor while the vanilla POCO X8 Pro comes paired with the Dimensity 8500-Ultra chip. The standard model features up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, while the Max model bumps this up to 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. Meanwhile, both phones feature UFS 4.1 internal storage.

To keep thermals in check during heavy gaming sessions, both devices comes with 3D ICELOOP cooling systems.

Software: The Poco X8 Pro series runs on HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16 out of the box. The Xiaomi sub-brand has committed to providing four years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates for both phones

Cameras and the Battery: On the optics front, both phones feature a 50MP primary shooter accompanied by an 8MP secondary lens, alongside a 20MP front-facing camera. However, they use different primary lenses: the Max model utilizes a Light Fusion 600 lens, while the standard Pro uses a Sony IMX882 sensor. Both camera setups support 4K video recording at 60fps on the rear.

POCO has packed the X8 Pro Max 5G with a massive 9,000mAh battery while the standard X8 Pro comes with a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery. Both devices 100W wired fast charging (charging brick included in the box) and feature 27W reverse charging capabilities to juice up your other accessories on the go.

Feature POCO X8 Pro POCO X8 Pro Max 5G Display 6.59-inch (2756 x 1268), 120Hz Adaptive, 3500 nits peak 6.83-inch (2772 x 1280), 120Hz Adaptive, 3500 nits peak Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra (4nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm) RAM & Storage 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5X) + 256GB (UFS 4.1) 12GB (LPDDR5X Ultra) + 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.1) Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP 50MP Light Fusion 600 + 8MP Front Camera 20MP 20MP Battery & Charging 6,500mAh, 100W wired, 27W reverse 9,000mAh, 100W wired, 27W reverse Software Android 16 (HyperOS 3.0) Android 16 (HyperOS 3.0) Durability IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K Colors Black, White, Green Black, White, Blue