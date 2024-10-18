Pollution up, AQI worse!! Tackle air pollution and discomfort with air purifiers during the Amazon sale
Curb the pollution indoors by getting air purifiers. See the top models to help stay safe and ensure the health of your loved ones. Our expert recommendations will help you navigate better.
The highlight of the morning was seeing the sky covered in a blanket of smog. The slight shiver in the air is refreshing, marking the start of winters, but it also comes with multiple health problems. Every other person around is suffering from sore throat, blocked nose and constant headache. This is the result of constantly inhaling polluted air. The AQI of Delhi and surrounding regions is going up, indicating a severe rise in the pollution levels. How do you tackle this? With air purifiers.