The highlight of the morning was seeing the sky covered in a blanket of smog. The slight shiver in the air is refreshing, marking the start of winters, but it also comes with multiple health problems. Every other person around is suffering from sore throat, blocked nose and constant headache. This is the result of constantly inhaling polluted air. The AQI of Delhi and surrounding regions is going up, indicating a severe rise in the pollution levels. How do you tackle this? With air purifiers.

With Amazon sale Diwali offers, air purifiers are a must-have to tackle these pollutants. Featuring advanced filtration systems like HEPA filters, they effectively remove harmful particles, allergens, and dust, providing cleaner, healthier air for your home. Don’t wait—grab top deals on air purifiers now and breathe freely amid the rising pollution levels.

1. LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier For Home, Hepa Filter Traps 99.97% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, 2 Years Warranty, Real Time Quality Indicator, App Control, Compatible With Alexa, White

The LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier is an excellent choice for maintaining clean indoor air. With its powerful HEPA filter, it captures 99.97% of viruses and fine particles as small as 0.1 microns, making it ideal for health-conscious households. Its real-time air quality indicator, smart app control, and Alexa compatibility ensure seamless operation. With a 2-year warranty and an efficient filtration system, it offers great value for those looking to improve their home air quality.

Specifications of LEVOIT 300S Smart Air Purifier:

Type: Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Coverage Area: Medium to large rooms

Key Features: Traps 99.97% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles, Real-time air quality indicator, App control, Alexa compatible

Warranty: 2 years

Other Features: Smart app control, Voice assistant compatible (Alexa)

2. Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier, Negative Air Ionizer, True HEPA Filter, traps 99.99% Viruses, covers up to 516 Sq Ft., Fast Purification in 7 Mins, Smart App Control, Alexa and GA

The Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier offers fast and efficient purification, covering spaces up to 516 sq. ft. It’s equipped with a True HEPA filter that removes 99.99% of viruses, making it perfect for allergy sufferers or households concerned about airborne pollutants. Smart app control, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, and rapid purification in just 7 minutes ensure ease of use and fast results, making it a reliable option for large spaces.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Smart Air Purifier:

Type: Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: True HEPA

Coverage Area: 516 sq. ft.

Key Features: Negative air ionizer, Removes 99.99% of viruses, 7-min fast purification, Smart app control

Smart Features: Alexa & Google Assistant compatible

Other Features: Real-time air quality display, Fast purification technology

3. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1

The Dyson TP10 Air Purifier stands out with its sleek design and powerful air purification performance. Known for its dual functionality, it purifies air while keeping you cool. The HEPA filtration system captures fine particles, pollutants, and allergens, making it a premium choice for those looking for cutting-edge technology. While it doesn’t offer app control, its focus on air quality and sleek design make it perfect for modern households.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1:

Type: Air Purifier + Fan

Filter Type: HEPA

Coverage Area: Medium to large rooms

Key Features: HEPA filter, Cooling fan function, Captures allergens and fine particles

Smart Features: Not specified

Other Features: Minimalistic design, Quiet operation

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on best kitchen appliances like air fryers, OTGs, and more: More than 65% off

4. Philips Smart Air Purifier Ac1711 - Purifies Rooms Up To 36 M² - Removes 99.97% Of Pollen, Allergies, Dust And Smoke, Hepa Filter, Ultra-Quiet And Low Energy Consumption, Ideal For Bedrooms. - White

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 is designed to purify rooms up to 36 m², perfect for bedrooms or small living spaces. The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, and smoke, making it an excellent option for those with allergies. Its ultra-quiet operation ensures you can enjoy cleaner air without disturbing your sleep, while low energy consumption keeps it cost-effective. It’s a reliable choice for small-to-medium spaces.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711:

Type: Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: HEPA

Coverage Area: 36 m² (387 sq. ft.)

Key Features: Removes 99.97% of pollen, dust, and smoke, Ultra-quiet operation, Low energy consumption

Smart Features: Not specified

Other Features: Ideal for bedrooms, Low power consumption

5. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier is an ideal choice for home use, covering up to 300 sq. ft. Its HEPA filter effectively removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and PM2.5 particles, making it a great choice for combating indoor air pollution. With a filter life of up to 9,000 hours, it ensures long-term use, while real-time AQI display keeps you updated on the air quality in your room. It’s perfect for those seeking reliability and performance.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier:

Type: Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: HEPA

Coverage Area: 300 sq. ft.

Key Features: Removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and PM2.5, Real-time AQI display, Long filter life (up to 9,000 hours)

Other Features: Ideal for bedrooms, Smart app control

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Our pick of deals with up to 50% off on vacuum cleaners, water purifiers and more

Amazon sale Diwali offers

6. Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, traps 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Covers up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, Allergy Care Certified, Alexa and GA

The Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier is a versatile, efficient option for medium to large rooms. Its HEPA and carbon filters trap 99.99% of viruses, dust, and odors, ensuring a cleaner and fresher environment. The real-time AQI display and smart app control make it easy to monitor and adjust settings. With coverage up to 462 sq. ft. and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, this air purifier is ideal for modern homes.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier:

Type: Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: HEPA & Carbon Filter

Coverage Area: 462 sq. ft.

Key Features: Removes 99.99% of viruses, dust, and odors, Real-time AQI display, App control, Alexa & Google Assistant compatible

Smart Features: App control, Voice assistant compatible

Other Features: Allergy care certified, Ideal for medium to large rooms

7. Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

Honeywell Air Touch V5 Air Purifier offers robust performance with its 4-stage filtration system, including an H13 HEPA filter. Covering up to 589 sq. ft., it’s perfect for large rooms or living spaces. Its Wi-Fi app and voice control, along with a 9,000-hour filter life, ensure easy management and long-term use. The AQI LED display keeps you informed of air quality, making it a solid choice for families concerned about air pollution and allergens.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch V5:

Type: Air Purifier

Filter Type: H13 HEPA

Coverage Area: 589 sq. ft.

Key Features: 4-stage filtration, Covers large areas, Wi-Fi app & voice control, AQI LED display

Filter Life: 9,000 hours

Other Features: Removes 99.99% PM2.5, Suitable for large spaces

8. Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group, WiFi App & Voice Control, True Hepa H-13 Filter, Removes Viruses, Bacteria & PM 0.1 Particles, 4 Stage Filtration, Filter Life 9000 hrs, Coverage 200 SqFt

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 from Hero Group offers advanced purification for small to medium rooms. With 4-stage filtration, including a True HEPA H13 filter, it removes viruses, bacteria, and particles as small as 0.1 microns. Ideal for smaller spaces, it covers up to 200 sq. ft. The smart Wi-Fi app and voice control features provide convenience, while the 9,000-hour filter life ensures it’s a long-lasting, reliable air purifier.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200:

Type: Smart Air Purifier

Filter Type: True HEPA H13

Coverage Area: 200 sq. ft.

Key Features: Removes viruses, bacteria & PM 0.1 particles, 4-stage filtration, Wi-Fi app & voice control

Filter Life: 9,000 hours

Other Features: Ideal for small to medium rooms

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Big offers up to 83% off on air purifiers, vacuum cleaners and dehumidifiers

9. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise, White

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 features a True HEPA H13 filter and Surround 360° Air Technology, providing thorough purification by removing 99.97% of dust and particulate matter. It’s designed for small spaces, covering up to 200 sq. ft. The 3-stage purification system ensures that allergens and pollutants are efficiently removed. With minimal noise and compact design, it’s a reliable air purifier for bedrooms or smaller living areas.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150:

Type: Air Purifier

Filter Type: True HEPA H13

Coverage Area: 200 sq. ft.

Key Features: Surround 360° Air Technology, Removes 99.97% of dust & particulate matter, 3-stage purification

Other Features: Minimal noise, Compact design, Ideal for small spaces

The AGARO Imperial Air Purifier provides powerful purification with its 7-stage filtration system, including a Green True HEPA H14 filter. It effectively removes 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and particles as small as PM 0.1. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it covers up to 400 sq. ft. and offers a long filter life of up to 8,500 hours. Its robust filtration and compact design make it perfect for maintaining a clean and healthy home environment.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier:

Type: Air Purifier

Filter Type: Green True HEPA H14

Coverage Area: 400 sq. ft.

Key Features: 7-stage filtration, Removes 99.99% pollutants, bacteria, viruses & PM 0.1 particles, 8,500-hour filter life

Other Features: Compact design, Ideal for medium rooms

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get over 50% off on winter appliances like geysers, air purifiers, and more

FAQs

Question : What size air purifier do I need for my room?

Ans : The size of the air purifier you need depends on the room’s square footage. Check the purifier’s coverage area and match it to your room size for optimal performance.

Question : How often should I replace the air purifier filters?

Ans : Most air purifiers need filter replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on the filter type and usage. Always check the manufacturer’s guidelines

Question : Do air purifiers remove odours from the air?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with activated carbon filters are effective at removing odours from smoke, cooking, pets, and other household sources.

Question : Can an air purifier help with allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can trap allergens like pollen, dust, and pet dander, helping to reduce allergy symptoms.

Question : Are air purifiers effective against viruses and bacteria?

Ans : Air purifiers with HEPA filters and UV-C technology can reduce airborne viruses and bacteria, but they should not be relied on solely for infection control.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.