Portable gadgets to make long flights bearable: A guide for frequent travellers and new age nomads
Portable gadgets are a traveller's best friend. Staying connected is the ask of the digital world, and it can be challenging while travelling. Get these gadgets on our recommendation and avoid feeling bored even for a minute.
Long-haul flights don't have to mean long hours of staring out the window or flipping through in-flight magazines. For many, the thought of being stuck in one place for hours—with limited mobility and a lack of engaging activities—can make air travel feel exhausting. Between noisy cabins, cramped seating, and sluggish time zones, even seasoned travellers find it tough to stay entertained.