Long-haul flights don't have to mean long hours of staring out the window or flipping through in-flight magazines. For many, the thought of being stuck in one place for hours—with limited mobility and a lack of engaging activities—can make air travel feel exhausting. Between noisy cabins, cramped seating, and sluggish time zones, even seasoned travellers find it tough to stay entertained.

But what if you could turn that long flight into something far more enjoyable? Portable gadgets are making it possible to carry an entire entertainment setup in your backpack. From engaging in your favourite movie with a portable projector, blocking out distractions with noise-canceling headphones, to flipping through the latest bestseller on your e-reader, these devices can make hours in the air or waiting at the gate fly by.

When travel feels endless, the right tools in hand can make the journey just as enjoyable as the destination.

Portable projectors: Bring the big screen with youGone are the days when projectors were bulky devices reserved for offices or home theatres. Portable projectors have rapidly gained popularity, especially among frequent travellers, thanks to their compact size and incredible versatility. These tiny devices pack a punch, letting you watch your favourite shows or movies just about anywhere without needing a big screen.

Imagine this: You're on a long layover, stuck in your hotel room, and all you need is a wall and a portable projector to set up your personal mini-cinema. Or perhaps you're on a long, quiet flight, and you've snagged a seat with extra room. Why not project a movie onto the back of the seat in front of you? The beauty of these devices lies in how easy they make it to transform any space into an entertainment hub.

Some portable projectors to choose from:

Noise-cancelling headphones: Silence the world around you

If you’ve ever tried to watch a movie or catch some sleep on a noisy flight, you know how distracting the constant hum of the engines and cabin chatter can be. This is where noise-cancelling headphones come in, turning the chaotic sounds of air travel into blissful silence. For frequent travellers, these headphones aren’t just a luxury—they’re essential.

Whether you want to focus on your favourite playlist, dive into a podcast, or simply block out the noise and relax, noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect tool to create your own bubble of quiet. They can even make a huge difference in helping you sleep better, particularly on overnight flights.

Choose from the best noise-cancelling headphone models:

E-readers: Carry your library everywhere

Reading has long been one of the best ways to pass the time on a flight, but lugging around heavy books isn’t exactly practical—especially for frequent flyers. This is where e-readers come to the rescue, offering a lightweight way to carry an entire library in your carry-on. With an e-reader, you can dive into a new novel, catch up on that non-fiction bestseller, or revisit an old favourite, all without needing to sacrifice space or weight.

On long-haul flights, e-readers really shine. They’re light enough to hold comfortably for hours, and devices like the Kindle Paperwhite have exceptional battery life, lasting weeks on a single charge. You also won’t need to worry about screen glare or eye strain, thanks to e-ink technology and adjustable backlighting, which make them perfect for reading in any lighting condition—from dim flight cabins to bright terminals.

More e-reader options for you:

Gaming consoles: Portable fun at your fingertips

For gamers, few things make a long flight pass quicker than having a portable console in hand. Whether you're battling opponents, solving puzzles, or exploring virtual worlds, these devices deliver an immersive experience that makes hours in the air feel like minutes. Portable gaming consoles let you take your favourite games with you, turning layovers and lengthy flights into opportunities for some serious entertainment.

The Nintendo Switch has become a go-to for many travellers. With its wide range of games—from casual titles to full-fledged adventures—it caters to all types of gamers. The battery life is solid, and its versatile design means you can use it in handheld mode or set it up on your tray table for multiplayer fun.

If you're looking for a more powerful option, the ROG Ally offers a portable way to enjoy your PC game library. Its hardware can handle more demanding titles, and the large screen enhances the experience.

Some handheld gaming consoles to buy:

Travel-friendly streaming devices: Access your favourite shows anywhere

When you’re on the road, relying on hotel room TVs or limited in-flight entertainment can be frustrating. That’s where portable streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick come in handy. These small, easy-to-pack gadgets let you access your favourite shows and movies, no matter where you are, turning any TV into a personalized entertainment centre.

All you need to do is plug one of these devices into a TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’re ready to stream from platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Prime Video. It's perfect for layovers or relaxing in your hotel room after a long day of travel, giving you instant access to your watchlist without the hassle of figuring out local TV channels or in-flight limitations.

For those who might not always have access to Wi-Fi, look for portable streaming devices that offer offline viewing options or apps that support downloads. The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with offline capabilities and wide app support.

More streaming devices for you:

Bonus gadgets: Keep your Devices charged

Nothing’s worse than your favourite gadget running out of power mid-flight. That’s why portable chargers and power banks are a must-have for any traveller. These compact lifesavers ensure your devices stay powered up, so you can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment from takeoff to landing.

Having a reliable power bank is essential for long journeys where access to power outlets might be limited. Powerbanks are known for their fast charging and capacity to charge multiple devices on a single charge.

More options for you:

Long flights and layovers don’t have to be boring when you’ve got the right tools at hand. From portable projectors and noise-cancelling headphones to e-readers, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and power banks, there’s a gadget for every kind of traveller.

These portable gadgets for long flights not only help pass the time but also make your travel experience far more enjoyable. Explore the options that fit your travel style, and next time you're up in the air, you'll be glad you packed these essentials.

FAQs

Question : What are the best portable gadgets for long flights?

Ans : Some of the top portable gadgets for long flights include noise-canceling headphones, e-readers, portable projectors, and gaming consoles. These gadgets help keep you entertained and relaxed during long journeys.

Question : Can I use a portable projector on a flight?

Ans : Yes, portable projectors are compact enough to use on a flight, especially if you have extra space. While you may not project on the seat in front of you on every flight, they’re great for use during layovers or in your hotel room.

Question : Are noise-cancelling headphones worth it for air travel?

Ans : Absolutely. Noise-cancelling headphones block out engine noise and cabin chatter, helping you focus on your music, movies, or even get some rest. They're essential for frequent flyers looking to improve their in-flight experience.

Question : Do portable streaming devices work with hotel TVs?

Ans : Yes, portable streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick are easy to connect to hotel TVs via an HDMI port. They allow you to stream from services like Netflix and Hulu, offering a personalized entertainment experience on the road.

Question : How do I keep my devices charged during long flights?

Ans : Portable power banks are perfect for keeping your devices charged throughout your journey. They’re compact, offer multiple charges, and ensure your gadgets like headphones, e-readers, and gaming consoles stay powered up from departure to arrival.

