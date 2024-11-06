As winter sets in, our air conditioners will finally get a break after months of heavy use. With ACs switched off for the next 4-5 months, now is the perfect time to give them the care they deserve. Just like any appliance, regular maintenance of your AC is crucial for its performance, efficiency, and longevity. A well-serviced AC not only saves on energy costs but also ensures you won’t face any unpleasant surprises when the heat returns.

Now, the big question arises: How do you service your AC after the season ends? This may lead to other questions like - Can you handle it yourself, or is it best to call a professional? Will you need any special tools? And many more!

To make your life a bit easier, we’ll guide you through simple, effective steps to maintain your AC off-season in this article. From cleaning filters to protecting the outdoor unit, these tips will ensure your AC stays in top shape whether you have a window AC or a split AC.

Why off-season AC maintenance is essential

Neglecting your AC during the off-season can lead to a host of problems. Dust, debris, and moisture can accumulate, causing clogs, corrosion, and reduced efficiency. Additionally, a poorly maintained AC can consume more energy, driving up your utility bills. By properly cleaning and preparing your AC now, you’re setting yourself up for a stress-free, smooth experience when summer rolls around.

Step-by-step guide to servicing your AC after season ends

Step 1: Power down and unplug the AC | Safety first

Before you start cleaning or servicing your AC, always switch it off and unplug it from the power source. This step is critical for both window and split ACs to avoid any risk of electric shock. For split ACs, be sure to turn off the power to both the indoor and outdoor units if possible.

Step 2: Clean or replace air filters

Clean AC filters help maintain good indoor air quality and keep your AC working efficiently. If filters are dirty, the AC has to work harder, using more energy and costing you more on utility bills.

If you have a window AC, open the front panel of the unit to access the filter. Remove it carefully, wash it with mild soap and water, then let it dry completely before putting it back.

If you have split ACs, open the indoor unit’s front cover and gently remove the filter. Rinse it with water (or use a soft brush to remove dust). Make sure it’s completely dry before reinstalling.

If your filters are disposable rather than reusable, simply replace them with new ones as recommended by the manufacturer. It is advisable to keep both indoor and outdoor units of the AC covered after the end-season service is done.

Step 3: Clean the coils

Both the evaporator coils (inside the AC) and condenser coils (in the outdoor unit) can gather dust, which reduces the AC’s ability to cool effectively. Therefore, it's crucial to keep the coils clean.

For split ACs, gently open the indoor unit to access the evaporator coil and carefully wipe away dust with a soft cloth. For the outdoor unit, use a coil cleaner spray (available at most hardware stores) on the condenser coil.

For window ACs, take the unit out of the window if possible, and use a coil cleaner to clean both the evaporator and condenser coils. Be sure to rinse the coils gently, as too much water pressure can damage them.

Step 4: Clean the fins

To clean the fins, you can use a soft brush or cloth to gently clean any dust or debris from the fins on both the indoor (for split ACs) and outdoor units.

If you notice any bent fins, a fin comb (available at hardware stores) can be used to straighten them carefully. Clean fins ensure your AC’s efficiency and reduce strain on the unit.

Moreover, as pollution levels rise, your ACs may have accumulated more than just dust. Pollutants such as dust, smoke, and allergens can settle inside your AC unit over time, reducing air quality and affecting your health.

Step 5: Drain the condensation line

The condensation line helps drain moisture from your AC. Over time, this line can become clogged with dirt or algae, leading to a bad odour and leaks.

To clean it, first locate the condensation line (usually a small pipe) of the window or split AC. You can use a wet/dry vacuum cleaner to clear any clogs, or simply use a brush or pipe cleaner to remove blockages.

Step 6: Inspect the outdoor unit

If you have a split AC, your outdoor unit is especially vulnerable to dust, leaves, and debris that can block airflow and reduce cooling efficiency.

Start by removing any visible debris around the outdoor unit. Use a garden hose to rinse off the exterior without soaking the internal parts. Be cautious not to use too much water pressure, as this can damage the unit.

Once the unit is clean, consider covering it for the winter with a breathable cover to protect it from dust and moisture while still allowing airflow. For window ACs, if you plan to leave them installed, cover them with a weatherproof cover, or remove and store them in a safe, dry place to prevent wear and tear.

When to call a professional for season-end AC service

While regular maintenance can be handled on your own, certain tasks require the expertise of a professional, especially after the season ends. If your AC is making unusual noises, has reduced airflow, or is leaking refrigerant, it’s best to call an expert. Additionally, deep cleaning of internal components, such as coils and ducts, often requires specialised equipment and knowledge. If you notice any electrical issues or damage to the AC unit, such as a broken compressor or malfunctioning thermostat, it's crucial to seek professional help to avoid further damage and ensure your system runs smoothly.

FAQs

Question : Why is an off-season AC service important?

Ans : It helps detect issues early, prolongs lifespan, and ensures optimal performance when the next season begins.

Question : What does an AC service after the season include?

Ans : It typically includes cleaning, filter replacement, refrigerant check, and checking the overall health of the system.

Question : Should I cover my AC during the off-season?

Ans : Yes, covering your AC protects it from dust and debris, preventing damage during the off-season.

Question : How often should I clean my AC filters?

Ans : Clean filters every 1-2 months to maintain airflow and efficiency, especially after the cooling season.

