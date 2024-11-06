Post-season AC care guide: Essential window and split AC service tips for long-lasting performance
Simply turning off your AC isn’t enough to ensure it's ready for the next summer season. Proper servicing is essential for maintaining its performance. Here are some helpful tips to service your AC after the season ends and keep it in top shape.
As winter sets in, our air conditioners will finally get a break after months of heavy use. With ACs switched off for the next 4-5 months, now is the perfect time to give them the care they deserve. Just like any appliance, regular maintenance of your AC is crucial for its performance, efficiency, and longevity. A well-serviced AC not only saves on energy costs but also ensures you won’t face any unpleasant surprises when the heat returns.