Premium gaming laptops vs budget gaming laptops: A comparison to make a smart decision for your gaming needs | Mint

Premium gaming laptops vs budget gaming laptops: A comparison to make a smart decision for your gaming needs
Whether you're a competitive gamer or a casual enthusiast, this comparison between premium gaming laptops and budget gaming laptop will help you make a decision.
Back in the day, gaming laptops used to be way more expensive than your average work laptop. But times have changed, and now you can pick up a solid gaming laptop for around the same price as a regular laptop. That said, there are still gaming laptops out there that cost a fortune. These premium models come with top-of-the-line hardware and all the fancy features.