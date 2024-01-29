Prepare for summer season models from the best AC brands: Top 10 choices for you

In the scorching heat of summer, finding respite becomes a necessity, and what better way to beat the heat than with a top-of-the-line air conditioner? As temperatures soar, it's crucial to select an AC that not only cools effectively, but also aligns with your lifestyle and budget. In this buying guide, we dive into the latest summer season models from the best AC brands, presenting you with the top 10 choices that stand out in 2024. Our curated list includes a diverse range of air conditioners, each boasting unique features tailored to meet different needs—from energy efficiency to smart home compatibility. Whether you're looking for an AC unit that's eco-friendly, budget-friendly, or feature-rich, our selection is designed to cater to every preference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We understand that the decision to invest in an air conditioner is significant, and our aim is to make your choice easier and more informed. By analysing various factors like cooling capacity, energy consumption, design, and additional features, we provide insights that help you navigate the vast market of ACs. Get ready to transform your living space into a cool haven, as we guide you through the top 10 air conditioners that promise comfort and efficiency for the summer of 2024.

1. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (173V Vectra Platina)

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC stands out with its adjustable cooling feature, offering 4 modes to suit varied needs. Its capacity makes it ideal for medium-sized rooms, efficiently handling even high ambient temperatures. Energy efficiency is ensured with a 3-star rating, while the copper condenser coil promises durability and low maintenance. Added benefits like the anti-dust filter, antimicrobial protection, and a comprehensive warranty make it a good choice for those seeking comfort and reliability.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Compressor Type: Inverter, Variable Speed

Cooling Capacity Modes: Convertible/Adjustable, 20% to 120%

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.81

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil Material: Copper

Noise Level: IDU - 47 dB

Special Features: Anti Dust, Antimicrobial Protection, Anti-Corrosive Coating, LED Display, Self Diagnosis, Sleep Mode, Turbo, Adjustable Cooling

Refrigerant Gas: R32, Environmentally Friendly

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5 Star) Limited capacity for medium rooms Health-focused features (PM 2.5 Filter)

2. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS15I5FWGEV)

Lloyd's 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is an excellent choice for medium-sized rooms, offering an adaptive and energy-efficient cooling experience. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature ensures tailored cooling, while the 5-star energy rating signifies high efficiency. The golden fins evaporator coils enhance durability, and special features like the Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Air Filter and 7m long air throw add to its appeal. It's a smart pick for those prioritizing energy savings and health-conscious features.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Compressor Type: Inverter, Variable Speed

Convertible Modes: 5-in-1, 30% to 110% Capacity

Energy Rating: 5 Star, ISEER Value: 5.11

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Coil Material: Golden Fins Evaporator Coils

Noise Level: IDU - 40 dB

Special Features: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection, Auto Restart

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5 Star) Limited capacity for medium rooms Health-focused features (PM 2.5 Filter)

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile and efficient choice for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible technology ensures flexible cooling options, and the 3-star energy rating balances performance with energy savings. Features like the PM 2.5 Air Filter, 4m long air throw, and corrosion-resistant blue fins coils add to its value. This model is particularly suitable for those seeking a blend of efficiency and advanced air purification.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Compressor Type: Inverter, Variable Speed

Convertible Modes: 5-in-1, 40% to 100% Capacity

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.84

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Coil Material: Blue Fins Evaporator Coils

Noise Level: IDU - 32 dB

Special Features: PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool, Low Gas Detection, Auto Restart

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient cooling 3-star rating, moderate efficiency Advanced air filtration system

4. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a optimal choice for mid-sized rooms. Its Flexicool technology offers a unique 4-in-1 convertible cooling system, enhancing user control and energy efficiency. The 3-star energy rating, coupled with features like the HD filter, Turbo Cool, and Refrigerant Leakage Detector, ensure a blend of performance and convenience. The copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection adds to its durability, making it a reliable option for those seeking innovative cooling solutions.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Compressor Type: Flexicool Inverter, Variable Speed

Convertible Cooling: 4-in-1 technology

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.85

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on Product

Condenser Coil: Copper with Aqua Clear Protection

Special Features: Turbo Cool, Hydro Blue Coating, Refrigerant Leakage Detector, Auto Cleanser, ADC Sensor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Innovative 4-in-1 cooling technology 3-star rating may not be the most energy-efficient Comprehensive warranty coverage

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (RW-Q18WUZA)

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC is an ideal pick for those seeking a blend of performance and convenience in a window unit. Its 5-star energy rating ensures excellent energy efficiency. The copper condenser with ocean black protection offers durability and uninterrupted cooling. This model excels with its convertible 4-in-1 cooling, smart diagnosis system, and antivirus protection, making it a top choice for medium-sized rooms needing advanced features and easy installation.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

Compressor Type: Dual Inverter

Convertible Cooling: 4-in-1

Energy Rating: 5 Star, ISEER Value: 3.68

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor with Gas Charging, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on Product

Condenser Coil: Copper with Ocean Black Protection

Special Features: Smart Diagnosis System, Anti Virus Protection, Clean Filter Indicator, Stabilizer Free Operation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5 Star) Window AC, limited placement options Durable with ocean black protection

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC

Godrej's 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC is a solid option for medium-sized rooms, offering an economical and easy-to-install solution. Its 3-star energy rating and turbo mode provide efficient cooling. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures long-lasting performance and durability. This model is suitable for those who prefer window ACs and are looking for a blend of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC

Compressor Type: Standard

Cooling Feature: Turbo Mode

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.15

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil: Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating

Special Features: R32 Refrigerant Gas, Anti Dust Filter, Self Diagnosis

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Economical and easy installation Moderate energy efficiency (3 Star) Turbo mode for enhanced cooling Limited to window installation

7. Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is an excellent choice for small-sized rooms, offering top-notch cooling with its highly efficient rotary compressor. Its 5-star energy rating ensures maximum efficiency, reducing electricity bills. The hydrophilic blue fins and dust filters enhance durability and air quality. Features like Turbo Cool and Humidity Control make it ideal for those seeking a powerful, feature-rich, and energy-efficient window AC.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Compressor Type: Fixed Speed

Energy Rating: 5 Star, ISEER Value: 3.61

Warranty: 5 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil: Copper

Key Features: Turbo Cooling, Air Flow Direction Control, Auto Restart With Memory Function

Special Features: Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Eco Mode, 2D Swing

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency (5 Star) Only suitable for small rooms Hydrophilic blue fins for enhanced durability Relatively high noise level (53 dB)

8. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (FTL28U)

Daikin's 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a solid choice for small rooms, offering efficient and quick cooling with its Power Chill operation. The 3-star energy rating balances performance and energy consumption. Its copper condenser ensures durability and low maintenance, making it a practical option for those needing a compact and reliable air conditioning solution.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

Compressor Type: Non-Inverter, Fixed Speed

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 1 Year on Condenser, 5 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil: Copper

Key Features: Power Chill Operation, Coanda Airflow

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient Power Chill operation Limited to small-sized rooms Durable copper condenser coil 3-star energy rating

9. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile and energy-efficient choice for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-in-1 convertible cooling technology offers flexibility in energy consumption and cooling. The I Sense Technology ensures comfort by adjusting the temperature around the user, and the blue fin anti-corrosion coating on the copper coils enhances durability. This model is ideal for those seeking a blend of innovative technology, energy savings, and powerful cooling.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC

Compressor Type: Inverter, Variable Speed

Convertible Cooling: 5-in-1, 40% to 110% Capacity

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.85

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil: Copper with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating

Special Features: I Sense Technology, Silent Operation, Hygiene+ / Blow (Self Clean)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible technology 3-star rating, moderate efficiency Innovative I Sense Technology

10. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Panasonic's 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC stands out with its 7 in 1 convertible modes and additional AI Mode. This smart AC can be controlled via the Miraie App, offering convenience and efficiency. Its energy rating is balanced for performance and savings. The PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean air, making it a top choice for those prioritizing health, innovation, and smart home integration in their cooling solutions.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Compressor Type: Wi-Fi Inverter, Variable Speed

Convertible Modes: 7-in-1 with AI Mode

Energy Rating: 3 Star, ISEER: 3.90

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive on Product, 4 years on PCB, 9 years on Compressor

Condenser Coil: Copper

Special Features: AI enabled Miraie App, Voice Control, PM 0.1 Filter, Powerful and Dry Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart control with Miraie App 3-star energy rating AI Mode for automated efficiency

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Energy Rating & Efficiency Special Features Cooling Capacity & Modes Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.81 Adjustable Cooling, Anti-Dust, Antimicrobial Protection Convertible/Adjustable, 20% to 120% Capacity Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 Star, ISEER Value: 5.11 Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool 5-in-1 Convertible, 30% to 110% Capacity Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.84 PM 2.5 Air Filter, Turbo Cool 5-in-1 Convertible, 40% to 100% Capacity Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.85 Turbo Cool, Refrigerant Leakage Detector Flexicool Convertible 4-in-1 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 5 Star, ISEER Value: 3.68 Anti-Virus Protection, Smart Diagnosis System Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.15 Turbo Mode, Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating Standard Cooling Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 5 Star, ISEER Value: 3.61 Turbo Cool, Humidity Control Fixed Speed Cooling Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 3 Star Power Chill Operation, Coanda Airflow Fixed Speed Cooling Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Inverter Split AC 3 Star, ISEER Value: 3.85 I Sense Technology, Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion Coating 5-in-1 Convertible, 40% to 110% Capacity Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 3 Star, ISEER: 3.90 AI Mode, PM 0.1 Filter 7-in-1 Convertible with AI Mode

Best value for money The Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS15I5FWGEV) offers the best value for money. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures maximum energy efficiency, translating into lower electricity bills. The inclusion of health-centric features like the Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Air Filter and a robust cooling capacity with 5-in-1 convertible modes make it an economically smart choice without compromising on essential features.

Best overall product The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (RW-Q18WUZA) stands out as the best overall product. Its 5-star energy rating coupled with the advanced Dual Inverter technology maximizes efficiency and minimizes energy costs. The addition of smart features like Anti-Virus Protection and the Smart Diagnosis System, along with the convertible 4-in-1 cooling, makes it a top-of-the-line choice for comprehensive cooling solutions.

How to find the best AC brand? Finding the best AC brand involves considering several critical factors. First, look at the brand's reputation and customer reviews, which provide insights into product reliability and customer service quality. Energy efficiency is paramount; therefore, check the energy ratings (like ISEER values) and the type of inverter technology used. A higher star rating usually indicates better energy efficiency. It's also important to assess the range of features offered, such as air purification filters, smart connectivity, and cooling modes. Durability is another crucial aspect, so look for materials used in condenser coils (like copper) and additional protective coatings. Additionally, evaluate the warranty and after-sales service, as they are indicative of the brand's confidence in its product and its commitment to customer satisfaction. Lastly, consider the price range and compare it with the features provided to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

FAQs Question : What is the significance of the ISEER value in ACs? Ans : The ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) value indicates the energy efficiency of an air conditioner. A higher ISEER value means better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity consumption and cost savings. Question : Can inverter ACs really reduce electricity bills? Ans : Yes, inverter ACs can reduce electricity bills as they adjust the compressor speed based on the room's temperature, leading to more efficient energy use and lower power consumption. Question : What does a 5-in-1 convertible AC mean? Ans : A 5-in-1 convertible AC means the AC can operate at different capacity levels, from a lower percentage to full capacity, allowing flexibility in cooling and energy consumption. Question : Is a higher star rating always better in ACs? Ans : A higher star rating generally indicates higher energy efficiency, which is better for reducing electricity consumption. However, one should also consider other features and the specific needs of their space. Question : What are the benefits of copper condenser coils in ACs? Ans : Copper condenser coils in ACs are more durable, have better heat exchange properties, and are more resistant to corrosion, which enhances the overall efficiency and longevity of the AC.

