Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Price drop alert! Nothing Phone (1) available at 26,999 on Flipkart

Price drop alert! Nothing Phone (1) available at 26,999 on Flipkart

2 min read . 10:49 AM ISTLivemint
Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor

  • Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased at 26,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has announced a 10% instant discount on CitiBank credit and debit cards along with EMI transactions.

Planning to buy a new Android phone? If the answer is yes, then here’s a deal that you may like. Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving offers on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone. Coming with the unique Glyph interface, the device can be purchased at 26,999 on the e-tailer’s site. The phone’s 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently listed at 29,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has announced a 10% instant discount on CitiBank credit and debit cards along with EMI transactions.

There is an additional discount of 500 and 2,500 on Citi Credit Card on net cart value of 24,999 & more and 49,999 & more, respectively. Nothing Phone (1) comes in two colour options – Black and White. Other models of the handset are 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. They are available at 32,999 and 35,999, respectively. The smartphone can also be purchased at no-cost EMI starting at 5,500 per month.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Major highlight of Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is its innovative Glyph interface. Aimed to help minimize screen time, the feature lights up unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicating who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back featuring dual advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection. Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen having an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The phone’s display is HDR10+ and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front.

Nothing Phone (1) comes powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, and two days on standby. The phone is also equipped with fast charging and is claimed to juice up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.

