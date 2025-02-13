If you're on the lookout for a smartwatch that blends style, functionality, and health tracking, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a solid choice. With its lightweight Midnight Aluminium Case and comfortable Ink Sport Loop, it’s designed for all-day wear.

Beyond looks, it’s packed with features. You can track your workouts, monitor your heart rate, keep an eye on your sleep patterns, and even get crash detection for added safety. The Retina display ensures crisp visuals, while seamless integration with your iPhone keeps you connected on the go. If you've been considering an upgrade, now’s a great time to explore the latest deals.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3 Battery type Lithium-Ion Health and safety Heart rate tracking, irregular rhythm notifications, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS Communication Text, calls, Siri, music streaming, Emergency SOS Compatibility Seamless integration with Apple devices, Mac unlocking, device tracking Water resistance 50m swimproof rating Special features Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder Click Here to Buy Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

How to get Apple Watch SE for less than ₹ 17000 If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), now’s your moment. Amazon is offering solid discounts, making this already value-packed smartwatch an even better deal. With instant savings, EMI options, and exclusive bank offers, there’s no reason to hold back. Act fast, these deals won’t stick around for long!

That’s a massive 60% price cut, slashing the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) to just ₹19,899 from ₹49,900. But that’s not all - additional offers, bank discounts, and EMI options sweeten the deal even further. Here’s everything you need to know to grab it at the best price.

Extra savings & bank offers Cashback Offer: Get 5% back with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card (Prime members) or 3% back for others (non-EMI).

HDFC Bank Offers:

10% Instant Discount up to ₹ 1,000 on 6-month+ EMI (Min purchase: ₹ 5,000).

1,000 on 6-month+ EMI (Min purchase: 5,000). Additional ₹ 750 Discount on EMI transactions above ₹ 34,990.

750 Discount on EMI transactions above 34,990. Additional ₹ 500 Discount on EMI transactions above ₹ 24,990.

500 Discount on EMI transactions above 24,990. Extra ₹ 1,000 Discount on EMI transactions above ₹ 49,990. Federal Bank, IDFC FIRST, HSBC & BOBCARD Offers:

7.5% Instant Discount up to ₹ 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min purchase: ₹ 5,000– ₹ 10,000).

1,500 on EMI transactions (Min purchase: 5,000– 10,000). Additional ₹ 2,000 Discount on Federal Bank EMI above ₹ 30,000.

2,000 Discount on Federal Bank EMI above 30,000. Extra ₹ 500 Discount on IDFC FIRST, HSBC & BOBCARD EMI transactions above ₹ 30,000. No-cost EMI plans:

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Users: Processing fee of ₹199 applies.

₹ 6,633/month for 3 months (interest: ₹ 519, adjusted via discount).

6,633/month for 3 months (interest: 519, adjusted via discount). ₹ 3,317/month for 6 months (interest: ₹ 896, adjusted via discount). With so many ways to save, now’s the perfect time to grab this Apple Watch SE before stocks run out!

How to avail the offer Add the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) to your cart.

Select an eligible credit card at checkout.

No promo code is needed - discounts apply automatically.

Proceed with your preferred payment or EMI plan. This deal on the Apple Watch SE is too good to pass up, with a hefty discount plus bank offers and EMI options making it even more affordable. If you’ve been considering an upgrade or a first-time smartwatch purchase, now’s the time. Look no further!

