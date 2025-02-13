Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Price drop alert on Apple Watch SE: Here's how to get it for less than 17000 with top offers

Price drop alert on Apple Watch SE: Here's how to get it for less than ₹17000 with top offers

Bharat Sharma

The Apple Watch SE is now available for under 17,000 with exciting discounts and bank offers. This limited-time deal makes it a great time to grab this smartwatch packed with essential features. Check out the best offers before they expire!

Apple Watch SE now at its lowest price—grab it for under 17,000 with top offers
If you're on the lookout for a smartwatch that blends style, functionality, and health tracking, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a solid choice. With its lightweight Midnight Aluminium Case and comfortable Ink Sport Loop, it’s designed for all-day wear.

Beyond looks, it’s packed with features. You can track your workouts, monitor your heart rate, keep an eye on your sleep patterns, and even get crash detection for added safety. The Retina display ensures crisp visuals, while seamless integration with your iPhone keeps you connected on the go. If you've been considering an upgrade, now’s a great time to explore the latest deals.

Specifications

Connectivity
Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3
Battery type
Lithium-Ion
Health and safety
Heart rate tracking, irregular rhythm notifications, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS
Communication
Text, calls, Siri, music streaming, Emergency SOS
Compatibility
Seamless integration with Apple devices, Mac unlocking, device tracking
Water resistance
50m swimproof rating
Special features
Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Reminder
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

How to get Apple Watch SE for less than 17000

If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), now’s your moment. Amazon is offering solid discounts, making this already value-packed smartwatch an even better deal. With instant savings, EMI options, and exclusive bank offers, there’s no reason to hold back. Act fast, these deals won’t stick around for long!

That’s a massive 60% price cut, slashing the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) to just 19,899 from 49,900. But that’s not all - additional offers, bank discounts, and EMI options sweeten the deal even further. Here’s everything you need to know to grab it at the best price.

Extra savings & bank offers

Cashback Offer: Get 5% back with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card (Prime members) or 3% back for others (non-EMI).

HDFC Bank Offers:

  • 10% Instant Discount up to 1,000 on 6-month+ EMI (Min purchase: 5,000).
  • Additional 750 Discount on EMI transactions above 34,990.
  • Additional 500 Discount on EMI transactions above 24,990.
  • Extra 1,000 Discount on EMI transactions above 49,990.

Federal Bank, IDFC FIRST, HSBC & BOBCARD Offers:

  • 7.5% Instant Discount up to 1,500 on EMI transactions (Min purchase: 5,000– 10,000).
  • Additional 2,000 Discount on Federal Bank EMI above 30,000.
  • Extra 500 Discount on IDFC FIRST, HSBC & BOBCARD EMI transactions above 30,000.

No-cost EMI plans:

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Users: Processing fee of 199 applies.

  • 6,633/month for 3 months (interest: 519, adjusted via discount).
  • 3,317/month for 6 months (interest: 896, adjusted via discount).

With so many ways to save, now’s the perfect time to grab this Apple Watch SE before stocks run out!

How to avail the offer

  • Add the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) to your cart.
  • Select an eligible credit card at checkout.
  • No promo code is needed - discounts apply automatically.
  • Proceed with your preferred payment or EMI plan.

This deal on the Apple Watch SE is too good to pass up, with a hefty discount plus bank offers and EMI options making it even more affordable. If you’ve been considering an upgrade or a first-time smartwatch purchase, now’s the time. Look no further!

FAQs

Question : Is the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) waterproof?

Ans : It has 50m water resistance, making it suitable for swimming but not for high-pressure water activities like diving.

Question : Does the Apple Watch SE support ECG or blood oxygen monitoring?

Ans : No, it lacks ECG and SpO2 sensors but includes heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and crash detection for safety.

Question : Can I use the Apple Watch SE without an iPhone?

Ans : No, it requires an iPhone for setup and full functionality, but some features work independently with Wi-Fi.

Question : Does the Apple Watch SE support third-party apps?

Ans : Yes, it runs watchOS and supports various third-party apps for fitness, productivity, messaging, and entertainment via the App Store.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
