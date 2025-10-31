Price drop alert! Top 5 ASUS TUF gaming laptop deals you can’t miss

ASUS TUF laptops are renowned for blending military-grade durability with powerful gaming performance at an accessible price point. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your rig or jump into PC gaming, your patience is about to pay off.

Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB )512GB SSD,FHD,15.6",144Hz,RGB Keyboard,48Whrs,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg) FA506NCG-HN199W View Details ₹70,990 Check Details ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Smartchoice,Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16"/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details ₹1.45L Check Details ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11Th Gen, 15.6-Inch (39.62 Cm) FHD 144Hz,(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4Gb NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HF-HN025W View Details ₹64,077 Check Details ASUS TUF A16 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050-6GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16"/144Hz/56Whrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mecha Gray/2.2Kg) FA607NUG-RL189WS View Details ₹99,990 Check Details ASUS TUF F16,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13450HX,Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16"/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.5 Kg)FX608JH-RV057WS View Details ₹1.20L Check Details View More

This is the perfect time to grab a machine that can handle the latest AAA titles without emptying your wallet. We've compiled a list of the top ASUS TUF models that have recently received massive price drops, ensuring you get maximum value and a rugged laptop built to last.

The ASUS TUF A15 (2025) is an affordable gaming workhorse powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with a 75W TGP, making it fit for both intense gaming and productive multitasking. Its 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz anti-glare display ensures smooth visuals for fast-paced games, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable up to 64GB) and a 512GB PCIe SSD offer quick load times and room for upgrades.

With a compact build at 2.3 kg, the A15 brings Windows 11, a range of ports, and robust MIL-STD durability for reliability wherever gaming takes you. The 48WHrs battery, AI noise-cancelling, and DTS Audio Processing round out its appeal for gamers seeking performance and value in 2025.​

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 8 cores/16 threads GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, 75W TGP Display 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, anti-glare RAM/Storage 16GB DDR5 (upgradeable up to 64GB), 512GB SSD Battery 48WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion​

Built for power and versatility, the TUF F16 integrates the Intel Core i7-14650HX processor (16 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.2GHz) with a high-end RTX 5060 8GB GPU (115W TGP), optimal for creators and competitive gamers alike. The 16-inch FHD+ display supports a 165Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth frames, and 16GB DDR5 RAM plus a 1TB SSD handle multitasking and storage demands effortlessly.

Home to a Thunderbolt 4 port, RGB keyboard, and robust 90WHrs battery, this Jaeger Gray beast blends office readiness with gaming performance. Windows 11, Office 2024, and a 1-year Microsoft 365 add productivity, making it versatile for work and play.​

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-14650HX (up to 5.2GHz, 16 cores, 24 threads) GPU NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB, 115W TGP Display 16” FHD+ (1920x1200) 165Hz Memory/Storage 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD Battery 90WHrs, Thunderbolt 4, 2.2 kg​

ASUS TUF F15 leverages the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H and a dedicated RTX 2050 GPU (4GB) for competent performance in AAA titles on a student budget. A 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz vIPS-level display ensures detailed, tear-free visuals, while 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD keep load times minimal, aided by support for storage expansion.

The 48WHrs battery delivers up to 6 hours of use, and the anti-glare panel, HD audio, and RGB keyboard enhance immersion and comfort for work and play. This model balances value and gaming prowess with efficient multitasking.​

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-11400H (6 cores, up to 4.5GHz) GPU RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6) Display 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, anti-glare RAM/Storage 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (expandable) Battery 48WHrs, RGB keyboard, Win 11​

The A16 brings AMD’s Ryzen 7 7445HS chip (6 cores, 12 threads), a blistering RTX 4050 (6GB, 140W TGP), and a 16-inch, 144Hz FHD+ screen built for immersive gaming or productivity. With 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and quick-charge support, the A16 excels at both multitasking and long sessions.

Connectivity includes USB 4, LAN, and advanced wireless, with a 1-zone RGB keyboard and Windows 11 making for a future-ready setup. Fast-charging batteries, AI-enhanced webcam sound, and a robust Mecha Gray build add daily practicality.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS (up to 4.7 GHz, 6C/12T) GPU RTX 4050 6GB, 140W TGP Display 16” FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, anti-glare RAM/Storage 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD Battery 56WHrs, USB Type-C 4, fast charging​

Combining 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX and RTX 5050 8GB (115W), the TUF F16 is equipped for fluid gameplay and multitasking. The 16-inch, 165Hz FHD+ display (100% sRGB) ensures accurate color and fast response, while 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample performance headroom.

Its 90WHr battery and up-to-date suite of ports (including Thunderbolt 4) mean more game time and connectivity, supported by Office 2024 and a sturdy Jaeger Gray chassis.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-13450HX (up to 4.6GHz, 10 cores) GPU RTX 5050 8GB, 115W TGP Display 16” FHD+ (1920x1200), 165Hz, 100% sRGB RAM/Storage 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD Battery 90WHrs, 1080p FHD webcam​

Targeting gaming and creative professionals, this F15 matches a 13th Gen Intel i7-13620H with RTX 4050 (6GB, 140W) for top-tier performance. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz panel, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD (with fast charging and 90WHr battery) let users tackle demanding games and workloads without compromise.

It supports G-Sync, features an RGB-backlit keyboard, and is reinforced for durability at 2.2 kg—making it a portable performance powerhouse.

Specifications CPU Intel i7-13620H (up to 4.9GHz, 10 cores) GPU RTX 4050 6GB, 140W TGP Display 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz RAM/Storage 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD Battery 90WHrs, RGB keyboard​

Designed for performance and value, the TUF F15 pairs a 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H (14 cores) with RTX 3050 4GB (95W TGP) graphics for smooth AAA gaming. 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (with further expansion slots), and a 15.6-inch, 144Hz FHD display deliver vibrant visuals and fast response, aided by a 90WHr long-life battery.

Thunderbolt 4, RGB keyboard, and adaptive sync help futureproof the experience, with Windows 11 and Office 2021 included for productivity.

Specifications CPU Intel i7-12700H (up to 4.7GHz, 14 cores) GPU RTX 3050 4GB, 95W TGP Display 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, anti-glare RAM/Storage 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (expandable) Battery 90WHrs, Thunderbolt 4​

