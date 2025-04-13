Price drop on 43 inch TVs: Grab the best deals on Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and more, up to 57% off

Amazon's latest sale offers unbeatable deals on 43-inch smart TVs from top brands. Enjoy sharp visuals, smart features, and big savings, perfect for upgrading your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

Amit Rahi
Published13 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Upgrade your screen with top 43-inch TV deals now live on Amazon.
Upgrade your screen with top 43-inch TV deals now live on Amazon.

ProductRatingPrice

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)View Details...

₹34,990

...
Get This

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details...

₹28,990

...
Get This

acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby AudioView Details...

₹18,999

...
Get This

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)View Details...

₹28,490

...
Get This

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DU7700KLXL (Black)View Details...

₹40,990

...
Get This
View More...

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup without spending a fortune? Amazon's latest sale on 43-inch smart TVs is the perfect opportunity to grab a great deal. With top brands offering impressive features like 4K resolution, built-in streaming apps, and sleek designs, these TVs strike the ideal balance between size, performance, and value. 

Whether you're furnishing a new flat, adding a screen to your bedroom, or simply replacing an older model, now's the time to buy. Here’s a roundup of the best offers available now.

Top deals

Up to 50% off on Samsung 43 inch TVs during Amazon Sale

Samsung’s sleek 43-inch smart TVs are now available at up to 45% off, combining stylish design with brilliant picture quality. These models are ideal for any room, from vibrant 4K displays to intuitive smart features. Don’t miss this chance to bring home premium tech from one of the most trusted names in home entertainment at nearly half the price.

Sony 43 inch TVs at 35% off on Amazon sal

Known for their superb picture processing and cinematic clarity, Sony’s 43-inch TVs are now available at 35% off on Amazon. Whether you're after vivid colour, immersive audio, or cutting-edge features, these TVs deliver. It’s a rare chance to own a Sony television at such a discounted rate—ideal for anyone who values quality viewing experiences.

Xiaomi 43 inch smart TVs now at up to 44% Off

Xiaomi is offering fantastic discounts of up to 44% on its range of 43-inch smart TVs. These budget-friendly models come packed with modern features, sleek designs, and impressive display quality. Perfect for those looking to maximise value without compromising on performance, Xiaomi TVs are a smart buy during this limited-time Amazon sale.

Acer 43 inch TVs at up to 57% off during Amazon Sale

Acer's 43-inch smart TVs are going for up to 57% off, making it one of the most budget-friendly options in this sale. Expect clear visuals, seamless connectivity, and reliable performance—all at a price that’s hard to beat. If you’re after a practical, feature-rich TV without a hefty price tag, this is the deal to grab.

Large screen models with up to 71% off

Looking to go even bigger? Amazon is offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 71% on select large screen TVs. Whether it’s for movie nights or sports viewing, these oversized models provide an immersive experience like no other. With top brands slashing prices, now’s the time to bring the big screen home for less.

FAQs
Yes, all TVs sold on Amazon during the sale come with standard manufacturer warranties.
Amazon’s return policy applies—most TVs can be returned or exchanged within the specified return window.
Many sellers offer free or discounted installation. Check the product page for exact details.
Yes, most smart TVs in this sale come with pre-installed streaming apps.
Yes, Amazon often includes bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers during sales—check the checkout page for eligibility.

First Published:13 Apr 2025, 10:00 AM IST
