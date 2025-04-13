Price drop on 43 inch TVs: Grab the best deals on Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and more, up to 57% off

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L50M8-5XIN (Black)View Details
₹34,990
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)View Details
₹28,990
acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby AudioView Details
₹18,999
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)View Details
₹28,490
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DU7700KLXL (Black)View Details
₹40,990
Looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup without spending a fortune? Amazon's latest sale on 43-inch smart TVs is the perfect opportunity to grab a great deal. With top brands offering impressive features like 4K resolution, built-in streaming apps, and sleek designs, these TVs strike the ideal balance between size, performance, and value.
Whether you're furnishing a new flat, adding a screen to your bedroom, or simply replacing an older model, now's the time to buy. Here’s a roundup of the best offers available now.
Samsung’s sleek 43-inch smart TVs are now available at up to 45% off, combining stylish design with brilliant picture quality. These models are ideal for any room, from vibrant 4K displays to intuitive smart features. Don’t miss this chance to bring home premium tech from one of the most trusted names in home entertainment at nearly half the price.
Known for their superb picture processing and cinematic clarity, Sony’s 43-inch TVs are now available at 35% off on Amazon. Whether you're after vivid colour, immersive audio, or cutting-edge features, these TVs deliver. It’s a rare chance to own a Sony television at such a discounted rate—ideal for anyone who values quality viewing experiences.
Xiaomi is offering fantastic discounts of up to 44% on its range of 43-inch smart TVs. These budget-friendly models come packed with modern features, sleek designs, and impressive display quality. Perfect for those looking to maximise value without compromising on performance, Xiaomi TVs are a smart buy during this limited-time Amazon sale.
Acer's 43-inch smart TVs are going for up to 57% off, making it one of the most budget-friendly options in this sale. Expect clear visuals, seamless connectivity, and reliable performance—all at a price that’s hard to beat. If you’re after a practical, feature-rich TV without a hefty price tag, this is the deal to grab.
Looking to go even bigger? Amazon is offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 71% on select large screen TVs. Whether it’s for movie nights or sports viewing, these oversized models provide an immersive experience like no other. With top brands slashing prices, now’s the time to bring the big screen home for less.
