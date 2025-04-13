Price drop on 43 inch TVs: Grab the best deals on Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and more, up to 57% off

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup without spending a fortune? Amazon's latest sale on 43-inch smart TVs is the perfect opportunity to grab a great deal. With top brands offering impressive features like 4K resolution, built-in streaming apps, and sleek designs, these TVs strike the ideal balance between size, performance, and value.

Whether you're furnishing a new flat, adding a screen to your bedroom, or simply replacing an older model, now's the time to buy. Here’s a roundup of the best offers available now.

Top deals

Up to 50% off on Samsung 43 inch TVs during Amazon Sale Samsung’s sleek 43-inch smart TVs are now available at up to 45% off, combining stylish design with brilliant picture quality. These models are ideal for any room, from vibrant 4K displays to intuitive smart features. Don’t miss this chance to bring home premium tech from one of the most trusted names in home entertainment at nearly half the price.

Sony 43 inch TVs at 35% off on Amazon sal Known for their superb picture processing and cinematic clarity, Sony’s 43-inch TVs are now available at 35% off on Amazon. Whether you're after vivid colour, immersive audio, or cutting-edge features, these TVs deliver. It’s a rare chance to own a Sony television at such a discounted rate—ideal for anyone who values quality viewing experiences.

Xiaomi 43 inch smart TVs now at up to 44% Off Xiaomi is offering fantastic discounts of up to 44% on its range of 43-inch smart TVs. These budget-friendly models come packed with modern features, sleek designs, and impressive display quality. Perfect for those looking to maximise value without compromising on performance, Xiaomi TVs are a smart buy during this limited-time Amazon sale.

Acer 43 inch TVs at up to 57% off during Amazon Sale Acer's 43-inch smart TVs are going for up to 57% off, making it one of the most budget-friendly options in this sale. Expect clear visuals, seamless connectivity, and reliable performance—all at a price that’s hard to beat. If you’re after a practical, feature-rich TV without a hefty price tag, this is the deal to grab.

Large screen models with up to 71% off Looking to go even bigger? Amazon is offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 71% on select large screen TVs. Whether it’s for movie nights or sports viewing, these oversized models provide an immersive experience like no other. With top brands slashing prices, now’s the time to bring the big screen home for less.

