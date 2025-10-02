Price drop on boAt soundbars with up to 80% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 – Cinematic sound on budget

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 puts boAt soundbars in the spotlight, with prices cut by up to 80%. For readers planning a living room refresh, this sale turns a cinema like soundstage into a realistic purchase. boAt’s tune is familiar: punchy bass, clear dialogue, and designs that suit most homes nationwide.
Highest Discount DealboAt Aavante Bar 3600/3500, 500W Signature Sound,5.1CH, Wall Mountable Design, Bass & Treble with Master Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
₹8,999
500W 5.1 Channel AudioboAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 2450,240W Signature Sound, 2.1-Channel with Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Back)View Details
₹5,999
Dolby Audio SoundbarboAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer,Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
₹5,099
140W Signature SoundbarboAt (2025 Launch Aavante 2.2 1400, 140W Signature Sound Built-in Subwoofer, 2.2CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Remote Control, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
₹4,499
Dual Subwoofers SetupboAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos, 625W, 5.2.4CH(Dual Subwoofers & Wireless Satellites),Multi Connectivity, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
₹19,999
The timing matters. Amazon is stacking bank offers and extra coupons on top of list prices, so effective totals can drop even further. If you have been waiting to replace a TV’s weak speakers or set up a simple home theatre, this event is a window to buy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 spotlights the boAt Aavante bar price drop on this boAt soundbar with up 80% makes cinematic sound reachable for homes wanting punch without overspending.
Expect 500 watt output, 5.1 channels, wall mountable design, and precise bass and treble control via the master remote. Bluetooth handles streaming; Premium black fits most setups. Simple path to fuller dialogue, bigger effects, and weekend music for families and flats.
Price drop on boAt soundbar with up 80% at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 puts Aavante Bar 3600 3500 on shortlists for living rooms. Expect a soundstage for films, music, and playlists.
Delivering 500 watts across 5.1 channels, it supports wall mounting, Bluetooth streaming, and fine bass and treble control via the master remote. Premium black finish suits setups and the Signature Sound profile keeps dialogue clear and lows punchy.
At the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, price drop on boAt soundbar with up 77% highlights the new Aavante 2.1 1600D and Orion Plus. Dolby Audio and 160 watt Signature Sound suit daily streaming and movie nights.
Equipped with a wired subwoofer, multiple ports, Bluetooth, and EQ modes, this 2.1 channel soundbar packs a balanced audio punch in a neat setup built for homes.
The boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 enters the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lineup with a sharp deal. Price drop on this boAt soundbar with a 75% off makes this 2025 launch a strong pick for living rooms seeking immersive audio.
With 140 watt Signature Sound, a built-in subwoofer, 2.2 channels, EQ modes, multiple ports, Bluetooth, and remote control, it blends convenience and depth, creating balanced sound for movies, shows, and daily music.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings Price drop on boAt soundbar with up 73%, making the Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA a pick for living rooms. Dolby Atmos, dual subwoofers, and wireless satellites promise effects and cleaner dialogue.
Rated 625 watt across 5.2.4 channels, it adds multi connectivity for TVs and phones, plus Bluetooth convenience. Placement and remote control simplify setup, while EQ modes tailor sound for movies, sports, and weekend playlists.
The boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 enters the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with a timely deal. With 200 watt output and EQ modes, it aims to lift TV audio, film nights and playlists without fuss.
Thanks to price drop on boAt soundbar with up 76%, the 2.1 channel bar brings Bluetooth v5.4, multi compatibility, premium design and remote control to living rooms looking for clearer dialogue and tighter lows this festive season.
The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D brings Dolby Audio and 500 watt Signature Sound for films, shows, and music. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, price drop on boAt soundbar with up 71% makes a living room upgrade easier.
Features include 5.1 channels, multiple ports, Bluetooth, EQ modes, and remote control. Placement is simple for TVs and streamers, helping voices cut through while effects expand across the room with minimal setup.
The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA brings Dolby Atmos and 500 watt audio power for homes seeking a fuller soundstage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, buyers get access to a festive launch at one of the year’s strongest discounts.
With price drop on boAt soundbar with up 66% discount, this 5.1CH system packs a wired subwoofer, wired satellites, Bluetooth, EQ modes, and remote control for a balanced home theatre setup.
The boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA brings Dolby Atmos and 500 watt power for a fuller soundstage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the 5.1.2 setup lifts dialogue and effects with eight drivers at home.
With price drop on this boAt soundbar at a 77% discount, you get Bluetooth, multi compatibility, and remote control for simple use. It suits TVs and streamers, balancing punch and clarity for films, sports, and playlists daily.
The boAt Aavante Bar A3070 joins the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with a strong offer. This soundbar is at 74% off right now, pairing 300 watt output with Dolby Audio for films and music.
A 2.1 channel wired subwoofer adds weight, while Bluetooth v5.4, multi connectivity, EQ modes, and dynamic LEDs round out daily use. Setup suits TVs and streamers, boosting dialogue clarity and everyday playlists at home with punch.
