Price drop on boAt soundbars with up to 80% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 – Cinematic sound on budget

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 puts boAt soundbars in the spotlight, with prices cut by up to 80%. For readers planning a living room refresh, this sale turns a cinema like soundstage into a realistic purchase. boAt’s tune is familiar: punchy bass, clear dialogue, and designs that suit most homes nationwide.

The timing matters. Amazon is stacking bank offers and extra coupons on top of list prices, so effective totals can drop even further. If you have been waiting to replace a TV’s weak speakers or set up a simple home theatre, this event is a window to buy.

Top 10 Price Drop Deals on boAt soundbars

HIGHEST DISCOUNT DEAL

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 spotlights the boAt Aavante bar price drop on this boAt soundbar with up 80% makes cinematic sound reachable for homes wanting punch without overspending.

Expect 500 watt output, 5.1 channels, wall mountable design, and precise bass and treble control via the master remote. Bluetooth handles streaming; Premium black fits most setups. Simple path to fuller dialogue, bigger effects, and weekend music for families and flats.

Specifications Power 500W Channels 5.1CH Controls Bass and Treble via master remote Wireless Bluetooth

500W 5.1 CHANNEL AUDIO

Price drop on boAt soundbar with up 80% at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 puts Aavante Bar 3600 3500 on shortlists for living rooms. Expect a soundstage for films, music, and playlists.

Delivering 500 watts across 5.1 channels, it supports wall mounting, Bluetooth streaming, and fine bass and treble control via the master remote. Premium black finish suits setups and the Signature Sound profile keeps dialogue clear and lows punchy.

Specifications Controls Bass and treble, master remote Design Wall mountable Channels 5.1CH Power 500W

DOLBY AUDIO SOUNDBAR

At the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, price drop on boAt soundbar with up 77% highlights the new Aavante 2.1 1600D and Orion Plus. Dolby Audio and 160 watt Signature Sound suit daily streaming and movie nights.

Equipped with a wired subwoofer, multiple ports, Bluetooth, and EQ modes, this 2.1 channel soundbar packs a balanced audio punch in a neat setup built for homes.

Specifications Power 160W Audio Dolby Audio, Signature Sound Channels 2.1CH with wired subwoofer Modes EQ sound profiles

140W SIGNATURE SOUNDBAR

The boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 enters the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lineup with a sharp deal. Price drop on this boAt soundbar with a 75% off makes this 2025 launch a strong pick for living rooms seeking immersive audio.

With 140 watt Signature Sound, a built-in subwoofer, 2.2 channels, EQ modes, multiple ports, Bluetooth, and remote control, it blends convenience and depth, creating balanced sound for movies, shows, and daily music.

Specifications Power 140W Channels 2.2CH Modes EQ sound profiles Control Remote control Connectivity Bluetooth, multiple ports

DUAL SUBWOOFERS SETUP

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 brings Price drop on boAt soundbar with up 73%, making the Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA a pick for living rooms. Dolby Atmos, dual subwoofers, and wireless satellites promise effects and cleaner dialogue.

Rated 625 watt across 5.2.4 channels, it adds multi connectivity for TVs and phones, plus Bluetooth convenience. Placement and remote control simplify setup, while EQ modes tailor sound for movies, sports, and weekend playlists.

Specifications Power 625W Channels 5.2.4CH Audio Dolby Atmos Connectivity Multi, Bluetooth

200W SIGNATURE SOUNDBAR

The boAt Aavante 2.1 2000 enters the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with a timely deal. With 200 watt output and EQ modes, it aims to lift TV audio, film nights and playlists without fuss.

Thanks to price drop on boAt soundbar with up 76%, the 2.1 channel bar brings Bluetooth v5.4, multi compatibility, premium design and remote control to living rooms looking for clearer dialogue and tighter lows this festive season.

Specifications Power 200W Channels 2.1CH Modes EQ profiles Connectivity Bluetooth v5.4, multi compatibility Design Premium

DOLBY AUDIO CINEMA BAR

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D brings Dolby Audio and 500 watt Signature Sound for films, shows, and music. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, price drop on boAt soundbar with up 71% makes a living room upgrade easier.

Features include 5.1 channels, multiple ports, Bluetooth, EQ modes, and remote control. Placement is simple for TVs and streamers, helping voices cut through while effects expand across the room with minimal setup.

Specifications Power 500W Channels 5.1CH Audio Dolby Audio Modes EQ profiles

500W SIGNATURE SOUNDBAR

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA brings Dolby Atmos and 500 watt audio power for homes seeking a fuller soundstage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, buyers get access to a festive launch at one of the year’s strongest discounts.

With price drop on boAt soundbar with up 66% discount, this 5.1CH system packs a wired subwoofer, wired satellites, Bluetooth, EQ modes, and remote control for a balanced home theatre setup.

Specifications Power 500W Subwoofer Wired Audio Dolby Atmos Satellites Wired Modes EQ profiles

The boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA brings Dolby Atmos and 500 watt power for a fuller soundstage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the 5.1.2 setup lifts dialogue and effects with eight drivers at home.

With price drop on this boAt soundbar at a 77% discount, you get Bluetooth, multi compatibility, and remote control for simple use. It suits TVs and streamers, balancing punch and clarity for films, sports, and playlists daily.

Specifications Audio Output Mode Surround Special Features 4K Videos and 3D Sound Effects, 5.1.2 Channel, Dolby Atmos Cinematic Audio, Multichannel Connectivity Audio Dolby Atmos Connectivity Bluetooth, multi compatibility

The boAt Aavante Bar A3070 joins the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 with a strong offer. This soundbar is at 74% off right now, pairing 300 watt output with Dolby Audio for films and music.

A 2.1 channel wired subwoofer adds weight, while Bluetooth v5.4, multi connectivity, EQ modes, and dynamic LEDs round out daily use. Setup suits TVs and streamers, boosting dialogue clarity and everyday playlists at home with punch.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Auxiliary, HDMI, Optical, USB Speaker Maximum Output Power 300 watts Frequency Response 20000 Hz Key Features Bluetooth, Wireless Power 300W Channels 2.1CH

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.