Price drop on headphones and speakers in Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale: Top 10 deals with up to 75% off on top brands

If your headphones are hanging by a thread or your earbuds keep dropping connection mid call, this Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale is a good excuse to finally fix that. A bunch of popular headphones, earbuds and other audio devices are down in price, from simple Bluetooth sets for calls and classes to more serious noise cancelling pairs for travel and late night OTT binges. It is the kind of sale that makes scrolling a little less guilty.

In this story, we are sticking to audio only. No phones, no laptops, just headphones, earbuds and a few useful audio accessories that actually feel worth shortlisting. The idea is simple: just cut through the noise, point to sensible deals and help you decide faster.

HIGHEST DISCOUNT DEAL

The boAt PartyPal 220 Bluetooth Party Speaker joins the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale with a major price drop on this party speaker, now up to 74% off. It delivers 80W boAt Signature Sound with deep bass, making it perfect for parties or backyard gatherings.

RGB LEDs add to the vibe, while TWS mode lets you connect two speakers for a wider soundstage. With up to 6 hours of playback, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, and a wireless mic, the PartyPal 220 is built for fun. A solid pick for anyone planning their next house jam.

Specifications Sound Output 80W Playback Up to 6 hrs Connectivity BT v5.3, AUX, USB Extra RGB LEDs, Wireless Mic, TWS Mode Compatible Devices Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet, USB Drive, TF Card, Wireless Microphone

BEST SAMSUNG AUDIO DEAL

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core got a price drop on these earbuds during the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale, with discounts up to 60% off. These Galaxy AI enabled in-ear TWS earbuds bring enriched bass, smooth touch controls, and ANC for distraction-free listening anywhere.

They come with a 6 mic setup for crisp calls, IP54 dust and water resistance, and an impressive 35 hour battery life. Whether for travel or everyday use, these earbuds deliver comfort and smart sound balance.

Specifications Battery 35 hrs Mic Setup 6 Water Resistance IP54 Features ANC, Galaxy AI, Touch Controls

The JBL Tune 770NC joins the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale with a price drop on these wireless headphones, offering up to 45% off. These wireless over-ear headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling and the signature JBL sound that keeps music detailed and punchy throughout long sessions.

With up to 70 hours of battery life, Dual Pairing, and Google Fast Pair, they fit both work and travel needs. A quick 5-minute charge gives 3 hours of playback, making them reliable even on busy days.

Specifications Battery Up to 70 hrs Charge 5 min = 3 hrs Connectivity BT 5.3 Features ANC, Dual Pairing, Google Fast Pair

boAt’s 2025 Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus steps into the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale with a big price drop on this party speaker.

This is up to 70% off. The 160W Signature Sound with Dolby Audio, 2.1 channel wired subwoofer and multiple EQ modes make it suited for movies, cricket and late night music at home. It also offers Bluetooth, multiple ports and EQ presets to match your TV setup.

Specifications Sound Output 160W Channels 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer Audio Dolby Audio Connectivity Bluetooth, Multiple Ports Features Multiple EQ Modes

Sony WF-C510 earbuds come with a price drop on these wireless earbuds in the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale, now at up to 53% off. Compact and comfortable, they feature Ambient Sound Mode for safer outdoor use and customised EQ via the Sony headphones app for personal tuning.

With Multipoint Connectivity, Quick Charge, and a 22 hour battery life, these earbuds balance convenience with rich, detailed sound. Rated IPX4, they can handle sweat and light splashes with ease.

Specifications Battery Up to 22 hrs Charging Quick Charge Connectivity Multipoint, Bluetooth Features Ambient Sound, Customized EQ, IPX4

BEST BOAT PARTY SPEAKER

The boAt Partypal 390 joins the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale with a massive price drop on this party speaker, now at a 69% discount. It delivers a loud 160W Signature Sound, perfect for parties and get-togethers. With two mic input ports, it doubles as a karaoke setup for fun nights at home.

Offering TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, and USB Type-C ports, it keeps music flowing for up to 6 hours. A great pick for those who like their weekends loud.

Specifications Sound Output 160W Playback Up to 6 hrs Connectivity BT v5.3, AUX, USB-C Features Dual Mic Ports, EQ Modes, TWS Mode

MARSHALL SIGNATURE SOUND

The Marshall Major IV joins the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale with a notable price drop on these cool headphones, now at up to 40% discount. Known for its classic Marshall look and warm, punchy sound, it’s a great pick for music lovers who prefer timeless design and quality audio.

These wireless on-ear headphones come with a built-in mic, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 80 hours of battery life. With quick charge support, just 15 minutes gives 15 hours of playtime — perfect for travel or daily commutes.

Specifications Battery Up to 80 hrs Charge 15 min = 15 hrs Connectivity Bluetooth Features Mic, Signature Sound, Quick Charge

ZEBRONICS TWS PAIRING

ZEBRONICS Thump 700 brings a big price drop on this party speaker in the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale, now up to 63% off. You get 120 watts of punchy sound, RGB modes and two wireless mics ready for family karaoke nights.

With seven hours of playtime, Bluetooth, USB, AUX and mSD, it shifts easily from music to hosting. TWS support lets you pair two units when the guest list grows.

Specifications Sound Output 120W Playback Up To 7 Hrs Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, AUX, mSD Features Dual Wireless Mics, Karaoke, Recording, TWS, RGB Modes

JBL Cinema SB560 sees a clear price drop on this soundbar during the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale, with discounts up to 50% off. A 3.1 channel layout with wireless subwoofer brings fuller movie nights and cleaner bass without clutter.

The dedicated centre channel keeps voices crisp, while Dolby Audio and HDMI eARC help your TV sound closer to a theatre experience. Bluetooth support makes it easy to stream playlists once the match or movie is over.

Specifications Sound Output 250W Channels 3.1 Channel Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Features Wireless Subwoofer, Centre Channel, Dolby Audio

SONY DOLBY HOME BAR DEAL

Sony HT S20R brings a real 5.1 channel setup with soundbar, subwoofer and rear speakers, and now lands with a clear price drop on this soundbar in the Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale at a 38% discount.

Rated at 400 watts, it supports Dolby Digital for more engaging TV, sports and film nights. HDMI, optical, USB and Bluetooth connectivity keep setup flexible, so you can move between streaming, console and cable box with ease.

Specifications Sound Output 400W Channels 5.1 Channel Connectivity HDMI, Optical, USB, Bluetooth Features Dolby Digital, Rear Speakers, Subwoofer

