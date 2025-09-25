Price drop on iPad models during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exciting price drops on iPad models, making it the perfect time to upgrade to Apple’s premium tablets. From the portable iPad Mini to the powerful iPad Pro, buyers can find options suited for students, professionals, and creative users alike. With discounts across multiple models, the sale ensures unmatched value on Apple’s latest devices.
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — SilverView Details
₹94,990
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GrayView Details
₹45,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – YellowView Details
₹46,999
Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹1.30L
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — BlueView Details
₹48,400
Whether you’re looking for entertainment, note-taking, or heavy productivity, there’s an iPad for every need. Don’t miss these limited-time offers to grab your favourite iPad at a lower price this festive season.
The iPad Pro 11″ (M4) blends power and portability with its Ultra Retina XDR display and reliable all-day battery. The M4 chip makes multitasking smooth, while Face ID and Wi-Fi 6E add convenience. Cameras with LiDAR feel versatile for both work and creativity. The design stays sleek, though the standard glass lacks nano-texture. It’s a strong fit for professionals and content creators who need performance in a compact form.
The iPad Air 11″ with M3 pushes performance into a lighter, more affordable frame. The Liquid Retina display looks sharp, and Apple Intelligence support adds future-ready appeal. Cameras deliver consistent results, and Wi-Fi 6E keeps it fast for daily use. Touch ID remains simple, though Face ID would’ve felt premium. With strong battery life and sleek build, it’s a practical choice for students and professionals wanting balanced power without going Pro.
The iPad 10th Generation combines performance and connectivity with its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6 plus 5G cellular, it handles multitasking and online work effortlessly. Touch ID provides quick security, while dual 12MP cameras cover video calls and content capture. The all-day battery keeps it reliable for study, work, or entertainment. A solid mid-range option for casual and professional users alike.
The iPad Pro 13″ (M4) delivers high-end performance in a larger display format. The Ultra Retina XDR screen ensures sharp visuals, while the M4 chip handles multitasking and creative apps smoothly. Dual 12MP cameras with LiDAR scanning expand creative possibilities. Face ID adds convenience and security, and Wi-Fi 6E keeps connectivity seamless. All-day battery life and a sleek design make it ideal for professionals and content creators seeking a premium iPad experience.
The iPad Mini A17 Pro packs Apple Intelligence into a compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Its 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual 12MP cameras make it perfect for portable productivity and media. Touch ID ensures quick security, and all-day battery life keeps it reliable on the go. Lightweight and highly portable, it’s ideal for students, travellers, or users who want a powerful iPad in a small form factor.
The iPad Air 13″ with M2 delivers a large, vivid Liquid Retina display and smooth performance for multitasking, creative apps, and content consumption. Its 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6E provide speed and space, while Touch ID and dual 12MP cameras enhance security and video capabilities. With all-day battery life, it’s a versatile tablet for professionals, students, and creatives seeking a balance between size, performance, and portability.
