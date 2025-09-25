Price drop on iPad models during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Shop iPads at unbeatable discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Get top deals on iPad Air, iPad Pro, and more. Perfect time to buy your Apple tablet!

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published25 Sep 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Avail price drop on iPads during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Avail price drop on iPads during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exciting price drops on iPad models, making it the perfect time to upgrade to Apple’s premium tablets. From the portable iPad Mini to the powerful iPad Pro, buyers can find options suited for students, professionals, and creative users alike. With discounts across multiple models, the sale ensures unmatched value on Apple’s latest devices.

FAQs

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — SilverView Details...

₹94,990

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GrayView Details...

₹45,999

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – YellowView Details...

₹46,999

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details...

₹1.30L

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — BlueView Details...

₹48,400

Whether you’re looking for entertainment, note-taking, or heavy productivity, there’s an iPad for every need. Don’t miss these limited-time offers to grab your favourite iPad at a lower price this festive season.

The iPad Pro 11″ (M4) blends power and portability with its Ultra Retina XDR display and reliable all-day battery. The M4 chip makes multitasking smooth, while Face ID and Wi-Fi 6E add convenience. Cameras with LiDAR feel versatile for both work and creativity. The design stays sleek, though the standard glass lacks nano-texture. It’s a strong fit for professionals and content creators who need performance in a compact form.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Ultra Retina XDR
Processor
Apple M4 chip
Storage
256GB
Front Camera
12MP (landscape)
Rear Camera
12MP + LiDAR Scanner
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E

The iPad Air 11″ with M3 pushes performance into a lighter, more affordable frame. The Liquid Retina display looks sharp, and Apple Intelligence support adds future-ready appeal. Cameras deliver consistent results, and Wi-Fi 6E keeps it fast for daily use. Touch ID remains simple, though Face ID would’ve felt premium. With strong battery life and sleek build, it’s a practical choice for students and professionals wanting balanced power without going Pro.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3 chip
Storage
128GB
Front Camera
12MP
Rear Camera
12MP
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E

The iPad 10th Generation combines performance and connectivity with its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6 plus 5G cellular, it handles multitasking and online work effortlessly. Touch ID provides quick security, while dual 12MP cameras cover video calls and content capture. The all-day battery keeps it reliable for study, work, or entertainment. A solid mid-range option for casual and professional users alike.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
A14 Bionic chip
Storage
256GB
Front Camera
12MP
Rear Camera
12MP
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular
Security
Touch ID
Battery Life
All-day
Special Feature
Balanced performance for work and entertainment

The iPad Pro 13″ (M4) delivers high-end performance in a larger display format. The Ultra Retina XDR screen ensures sharp visuals, while the M4 chip handles multitasking and creative apps smoothly. Dual 12MP cameras with LiDAR scanning expand creative possibilities. Face ID adds convenience and security, and Wi-Fi 6E keeps connectivity seamless. All-day battery life and a sleek design make it ideal for professionals and content creators seeking a premium iPad experience.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Ultra Retina XDR
Processor
Apple M4 chip
Storage
256GB
Front Camera
12MP (Landscape)
Rear Camera
12MP + LiDAR Scanner
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
Security
Face ID
Battery Life
All-day
Glass
Standard

The iPad Mini A17 Pro packs Apple Intelligence into a compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Its 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual 12MP cameras make it perfect for portable productivity and media. Touch ID ensures quick security, and all-day battery life keeps it reliable on the go. Lightweight and highly portable, it’s ideal for students, travellers, or users who want a powerful iPad in a small form factor.

Specifications

Display
8.3-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
A17 Pro with Apple Intelligence
Storage
128GB
Front Camera
12MP
Rear Camera
12MP
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
Security
Touch ID
Battery Life
All-day

The iPad Air 13″ with M2 delivers a large, vivid Liquid Retina display and smooth performance for multitasking, creative apps, and content consumption. Its 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6E provide speed and space, while Touch ID and dual 12MP cameras enhance security and video capabilities. With all-day battery life, it’s a versatile tablet for professionals, students, and creatives seeking a balance between size, performance, and portability.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M2 chip
Storage
256GB
Front Camera
12MP
Rear Camera
12MP
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
Security
Touch ID
Battery Life:
All-day
Special Feature
Large display for productivity and creativity

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsPrice drop on iPad models during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
FAQs
The iPad Mini or iPad Air offers portability, all-day battery, and smooth performance for note-taking, reading, and online classes, making them ideal choices for students and young professionals.
iPads don’t have standard SD card slots, but you can use external drives via USB-C or cloud storage for extra space and data transfer.
Yes, the Pro offers superior display, M4 chip performance, LiDAR, and enhanced graphics, making it better for creative professionals or heavy multitaskers.
Yes, iPads, especially Air and Pro models, can run professional apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, LumaFusion, and Office apps efficiently with smooth performance.
Most iPads deliver all-day battery life, roughly 8–12 hours depending on usage, screen brightness, and tasks like gaming, video editing, or streaming content.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

