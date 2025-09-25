Price drop on iPad models during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exciting price drops on iPad models, making it the perfect time to upgrade to Apple’s premium tablets. From the portable iPad Mini to the powerful iPad Pro, buyers can find options suited for students, professionals, and creative users alike. With discounts across multiple models, the sale ensures unmatched value on Apple’s latest devices.

Whether you’re looking for entertainment, note-taking, or heavy productivity, there’s an iPad for every need. Don’t miss these limited-time offers to grab your favourite iPad at a lower price this festive season.

The iPad Pro 11″ (M4) blends power and portability with its Ultra Retina XDR display and reliable all-day battery. The M4 chip makes multitasking smooth, while Face ID and Wi-Fi 6E add convenience. Cameras with LiDAR feel versatile for both work and creativity. The design stays sleek, though the standard glass lacks nano-texture. It’s a strong fit for professionals and content creators who need performance in a compact form.

Specifications Display 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 256GB Front Camera 12MP (landscape) Rear Camera 12MP + LiDAR Scanner Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The iPad Air 11″ with M3 pushes performance into a lighter, more affordable frame. The Liquid Retina display looks sharp, and Apple Intelligence support adds future-ready appeal. Cameras deliver consistent results, and Wi-Fi 6E keeps it fast for daily use. Touch ID remains simple, though Face ID would’ve felt premium. With strong battery life and sleek build, it’s a practical choice for students and professionals wanting balanced power without going Pro.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M3 chip Storage 128GB Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The iPad 10th Generation combines performance and connectivity with its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6 plus 5G cellular, it handles multitasking and online work effortlessly. Touch ID provides quick security, while dual 12MP cameras cover video calls and content capture. The all-day battery keeps it reliable for study, work, or entertainment. A solid mid-range option for casual and professional users alike.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256GB Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular Security Touch ID Battery Life All-day Special Feature Balanced performance for work and entertainment

The iPad Pro 13″ (M4) delivers high-end performance in a larger display format. The Ultra Retina XDR screen ensures sharp visuals, while the M4 chip handles multitasking and creative apps smoothly. Dual 12MP cameras with LiDAR scanning expand creative possibilities. Face ID adds convenience and security, and Wi-Fi 6E keeps connectivity seamless. All-day battery life and a sleek design make it ideal for professionals and content creators seeking a premium iPad experience.

Specifications Display 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 256GB Front Camera 12MP (Landscape) Rear Camera 12MP + LiDAR Scanner Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Security Face ID Battery Life All-day Glass Standard

The iPad Mini A17 Pro packs Apple Intelligence into a compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Its 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual 12MP cameras make it perfect for portable productivity and media. Touch ID ensures quick security, and all-day battery life keeps it reliable on the go. Lightweight and highly portable, it’s ideal for students, travellers, or users who want a powerful iPad in a small form factor.

Specifications Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Processor A17 Pro with Apple Intelligence Storage 128GB Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Security Touch ID Battery Life All-day

The iPad Air 13″ with M2 delivers a large, vivid Liquid Retina display and smooth performance for multitasking, creative apps, and content consumption. Its 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6E provide speed and space, while Touch ID and dual 12MP cameras enhance security and video capabilities. With all-day battery life, it’s a versatile tablet for professionals, students, and creatives seeking a balance between size, performance, and portability.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M2 chip Storage 256GB Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 12MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Security Touch ID Battery Life: All-day Special Feature Large display for productivity and creativity

