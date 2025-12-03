Price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday Sale, up to 50% off, “lowest price of the year”: Top 10 deals shortlisted now

Black Friday has pushed JBL speakers to their lowest price of the year, with cuts of up to 50% across Bluetooth, party and soundbar lineups. If you have been waiting to bring that heavy bass home or want clearer TV audio without cranking the volume, this is the moment to pay attention. Big-brand audio rarely drops this hard.

Our Picks Highest Discount on JBL Up To 12 Hour Playtime Dynamic Light Show Mode Sixteen Hour Playtime Ultra Portable Speaker Original Pro Sound Bass FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest Discount on JBL JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details ₹1,998 Check Details Up To 12 Hour Playtime JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details ₹7,498 Check Details Dynamic Light Show Mode JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details ₹19,998 Check Details JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Squad) View Details ₹7,498 Check Details JBL Go 4, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors, Water & Dust Proof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue) View Details ₹3,498 Check Details View More

To save you from endless scrolling, we have shortlisted the top 10 JBL speaker deals that actually make sense. From carry anywhere Bluetooth speakers to living room shaking party units and TV-ready soundbars, this list focuses on real use cases, not just specs. Read on before the best JBL picks go out of stock at these price points.

The JBL Go 3 is for bags, back pockets and quick trips where silence feels wrong. With the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale, this ultra portable is now 50% off, so it turns into an easy extra speaker for hostel rooms, kitchen corners or late night podcasts.

Rugged fabric, IP67 splash resistance and Type C charging keep it ready for rain, sinks or stuffed luggage.

Specifications Speaker Maximum Output Power 4.2 Watts Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, wireless Special Features ‎Ultra-Portable, IP67 Waterproof and Sweatproof Speaker type ‎Stereo Speaker Design Rugged fabric body

JBL Flip 6 is the pick for people who host more than they admit and hate charging often. Thanks to the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale, this cylinder with Pro Sound and bass sits at 46% discount, making poolside playlists and bedroom movie nights feel louder without buying a full soundbar.

IP67 dust and water resistance plus 12 hour battery keep it playing all weekend.

Specifications Type Wireless portable Bluetooth speaker Sound JBL Pro Sound Playtime Up to 12 hours Rating IP67 water and dust resistant Features PartyBoost, personalisation app Mic Without mic

JBL Partybox 110 is for nights when someone always ends up DJ and the neighbours know your playlist. With the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale cutting 44% off this 160 watt beast, it suddenly feels possible to move the club setup into the living room or terrace without renting audio gear.

Dynamic lights, guitar and mic inputs plus power bank support keep parties alive past midnight.

Specifications Type Wireless Bluetooth party speaker Output 160W JBL Pro Sound Playtime Up to 12 hours Light Dynamic light show Extras Built in powerbank, PartyBox app Speaker Maximum Output Power 1600 watts

JBL Flip 6 is for people who toss a speaker into a bag and head out without thinking twice. With the big price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale and a 46% cut on this Squad finish, it becomes an easy pick for pool days, picnics and bedroom movie nights. Pro Sound keeps voices clear and bass nicely present.

Twelve hour battery life and IP67 water and dust resistance mean it can sit by the pool, on the floor or next to the sink without drama.

Specifications Sound JBL Pro Sound Playtime Up to 12 hours Rating IP67 water and dust proof Key features Party Boost, personalization app Audio Output Mode Stereo

JBL Go 4 feels like the tiny speaker you forget about until it saves a dull moment. With the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale bringing this ultra portable down by 36%, it slips into jeans or a side pocket and turns hotel rooms, kitchens and balcony breaks into small listening zones.

Despite the size, the Pro Sound tuning keeps podcasts and playlists clear enough for close range listening.

Specifications Type Wireless ultra portable Bluetooth speaker Sound JBL Pro Sound Protection Water and dust proof Charging Type C Speaker Maximum Output Power 4.2 Watts

JBL PartyBox 710 is the one you call in when the plan shifts from a quiet get together to an actual party. Thanks to the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale and a 27% discount, this 800 watt tower suddenly feels far more reachable for house parties and small venue events.

Music synced club pattern lights turn the room into a mini stage, while guitar and mic inputs hand control to the singer or host.

Specifications Type Bluetooth party speaker Output 800 watt RMS Pro Sound Lights Dynamic music synced lightshow Inputs Guitar input, mic input Control PartyBox app personalisation

JBL Flip 7 moves the familiar tube speaker idea into smarter territory. With the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale cutting 32% off, you get bold Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost that reacts to what you play, giving more punch when tracks demand it and staying controlled for softer listening.

Sixteen hours of battery life and IP68 water and dust proofing mean day long use near pools, sand or showers with less worry.

Specifications Type Wireless portable Bluetooth speaker Sound Bold Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost Playtime Up to 16 hours Rating IP68 water and dust proof Features Auracast multi speaker link, personalization app

JBL Flip 7 feels like that one speaker you carry for every plan, from solo nights to late terrace catchups. With a 32% cut in the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale, this black tube suddenly makes more sense than waiting another year.

Sixteen hours of playtime and IP68 water and dust proofing suit pool edges, parks and road trips. Auracast lets you team up more Flip 7 units, while the personalisation app helps you tweak the sound without digging through menus.

Specifications Type Wireless portable Bluetooth speaker Sound Bold Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost Battery Up to 16 hours Rating IP68 water and dust proof Key features Auracast multi speaker connection, personalization app Speaker Maximum Output Power 25 watts

JBL Clip 5 is the tiny speaker that lives on your bag rather than in it. With the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale trimming 31% off, this blue unit becomes a very easy add for people who walk, cycle or commute with music.

Clip it to a strap, toss it on the desk, and it is ready when the moment feels too quiet. Twelve hours of playtime works well for full days out, and the dust and waterproof body likes trails, festivals and beach fronts.

Specifications Type Wireless ultra portable Bluetooth speaker Sound JBL Pro Sound Speaker Maximum Output Power 20 watts Playtime Up to 12 hours Design Integrated carabiner, rugged fabric Protection Dust and waterproof

JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi is aimed at people who want one speaker to handle both home and travel. With the price drop on JBL speakers in Black Friday sale bringing a 33% discount, this black unit starts to look like a simple way to sort room music, terrace sessions and hotel stays in one shot.

Original Pro Sound with deep bass fills small to mid size rooms without needing a full system. Twenty hours of playtime and a built in power bank help phones last through long listening.

Specifications Type Wireless portable Bluetooth speaker with Wi-Fi Sound Original JBL Pro Sound with deep bass Playback Up to 20 hours Power Built in powerbank Connectivity Wi-Fi with AirPlay and Bluetooth Rating IP67 water and dust proof

Similar stories for you Price drop on headphones and speakers in Amazon Mega Electronic Days sale: Top 10 deals with up to 75% off on top brands