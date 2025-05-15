Price drop on Kent RO water purifiers: Save up to 38% on top models with multi purification system

Kent RO water purifiers are now available at exciting discounts during the Amazon Sale, offering customers a chance to save up to 38 percent on some of their best models. Known for their advanced multi-stage purification systems, these purifiers ensure clean, safe, and great-tasting water for your home. Whether it’s UV, UF, or RO technology, Kent has you covered with reliable water purification solutions.

This Amazon Sale is perfect for those looking to upgrade their existing purifier or invest in a high-quality system for the first time. With these discounts, you can enjoy pure water without compromising on performance or your budget.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier is designed for complete purification with RO+UF+TDS Control and in-tank UV LED technology, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. It ensures long-lasting protection from impurities, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals through its TDS controller.

With an 8L storage tank, 20LPH flow rate, and India's largest service network, it offers a reliable and efficient water purification solution for families. During the Amazon Sale, this model becomes an even more attractive choice for those seeking performance and value in one package.

Specifications Purification RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Capacity 8 litres Flow rate 10 LPH Installtion Wall mount or freestanding Material and dimention Plastic, 39 x 53 x 25 cm Reasons to buy UV-in-tank tech ensures long-lasting germ-free water TDS control retains essential minerals and improves taste Reason to avoid Lacks copper or alkaline filtration features Slightly heavier unit at 7 kg for plastic build

The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier offers advanced multi-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS control. It delivers 8L of purified water, ideal for all water sources.

With features like auto flush, alkaline and copper filtration, and a UV LED tank, it ensures clean, mineral-rich, and healthy water. Backed by a 1-year free service plan and broad service coverage, it’s a solid investment—especially now, with exciting deals available during the ongoing Amazon Sale.

Specifications coverage RO+UV+UF+Alk+Cu+TDS Control Flow Rate 20 LPH (litres per hour) Capacity 8 litres RO Membrane 0.0001-micron with auto flush Build Plastic body, 40x25x52 cm dimensions Reasons to buy Multi-layered purification ideal for all water types Includes copper and alkaline filters for health benefits Reason to avoid Bulky design, requires wall space Annual maintenance may be costly post free service plan

The KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier combines RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with a UV LED tank and Zero Water Wastage Technology, making it an eco-friendly and efficient choice.

With a 9L tank, 20LPH purification rate, and a wall-mount design, it ensures 100% pure drinking water while retaining essential minerals. Backed by 1-year warranty and 3 years of free service, it's ideal for homes relying on any water source.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Capacity 9 litres Flow rate 20 LPH Special feature Zero water wastage technology material and dimensions ABS food-grade plastic; 40 x 23 x 54 cm Reasons to buy Zero water wastage system recycles rejected water 4 years of free service adds long-term value Reason to avoid Pre-filter not included in the package Under-sink design may not suit all kitchens

The KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier features RO+UF+TDS Control with UV LED protection in the tank, delivering safe, mineral-rich drinking water. Ideal for tap, municipal, and brackish water, it offers a purification capacity of 15 LPH and an 8L storage tank.

With a wall-mounted design and 4 years of free service (1-year warranty + 3 years AMC), it’s a compact yet effective solution for pure water at home. If you're shopping during the Amazon Sale, this model is a smart pick for both quality and convenience.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Capacity 8 litres Flow rate 15 LPH Installtion wall mounted Material plastic Reasons to buy TDS control retains minerals while purifying effectively 4 years of free service ensures peace of mind Reason to avoid Lower flow rate compared to other models (15 LPH) Pre-filter not included in the package

The KENT Gold Star 11018 is a gravity-based, non-electric water purifier ideal for areas with low TDS water. It features a 22L high-capacity storage tank and purifies water using activated carbon and a hollow fiber UF membrane without chemicals or electricity.

Made with durable, food-grade plastic, it’s suitable for countertops or wall mounting, offering a simple, reliable solution for safe drinking water with minimal maintenance.

Specifications Purification Gravity-based UF with activated carbon Capacity 22 litres Installtion countertop or wall mounted Material Food grade plastic Dimensions 37.5 x 23 x 33 cm Reasons to buy Non-electric & chemical-free; ideal for rural or power-cut areas Large 22L tank for bigger families Reason to avoid Only suitable for low TDS water (not for borewell) No TDS control or UV/RO purification options

The KENT Maxx Alkaline-B is a compact, non-RO water purifier offering UV+UF purification and smart alkaline technology that enhances pH up to 9.5. Designed for low TDS water, it features a 7L detachable, washable tank, filter change alarm, and activated carbon pre-filter to improve taste and odor.

Ideal for countertop use, it delivers safe, great-tasting, and health-boosting drinking water with minimal effort.

Specifications Purification UV + UF + Alkaline enahncement Capacity 7 litres Tank type Detachable and washable Material ABS plastic Dimensions 39 x 28 x 40 cm Reasons to buy Makes water alkaline (pH up to 9.5) for health benefits Easy-to-clean detachable tank with filter change alarm Reason to avoid Not suitable for high TDS/borewell water Smaller 7L capacity may not suit large families

The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive purification process using RO+UF+TDS Control and UV LED tank disinfection. It removes heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms while retaining essential minerals. With an 8L storage tank and 20 LPH flow rate, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.

This wall-mounted unit comes with a 1-year warranty, free installation, auto flush, and activated carbon filters for enhanced taste and durability. Available now during the Amazon Sale, it’s a reliable choice for safe and healthy drinking water.

Specifications Purification RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Capacity 8 Litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Installation Wall-mounted Auto Flush Yes Reasons to buy Multi-source compatibility (borewell, tanker, municipal) Auto flush enhances RO membrane life Reason to avoid Pre-filter not included No alkaline or copper enhancement features

The KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier delivers a powerful multi-stage purification process using RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with added UV protection in the storage tank. It removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals while retaining essential minerals.

With a 9L storage tank, 20 LPH flow rate, and auto flush technology, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. The ISI-marked build and user-friendly features ensure safe, healthy drinking water at all times.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV in-tank Tank Capacity 9 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Auto Flush Yes Dimensions 43 x 29 x 61 cm Reasons to buy UV LED in tank ensures longer-lasting water purity Auto flush extends membrane life and efficiency Reason to avoid Cons: Bulky design compared to other models Pre-filter may not be included in the box

The KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier offers advanced 7-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+TDS Control, along with alkaline and copper filtration and UV in-tank protection. It not only removes harmful impurities but also adds essential minerals and antioxidants to your water.

With a 9L storage tank and 20 LPH flow rate, it’s ideal for all water sources. Features like auto flush and a digital display enhance convenience and performance, making it a top pick during the Amazon Sale for pure, tasty, and healthy water.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + Copper + UV in-tank Tank Capacity 9 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Display Digital display of purity & filter status Dimensions 43 x 29 x 61 cm Reasons to buy Copper and alkaline filters enhance water's health benefits Digital display provides real-time water purity and system status Reason to avoid Premium features make it more expensive than basic RO models Requires electricity to operate all purification stages

The KENT Smart UV Water Purifier is a compact and efficient purifier that offers 4-stage online UV purification using sediment, carbon, UV chamber, and post-carbon filtration. Designed for homes with low TDS water, it ensures up to 60 LPH flow rate—ideal for high daily consumption.

With a wall-mountable design and no storage tank, it's a space-saving, electricity-efficient solution to purify municipal or tap water in real time.

Specifications Purification Inline Sediment + Inline Carbon + UV Chamber + Post Carbon Flow Rate Up to 60 LPH Tank No storage tank Dimensions 24 x 15 x 40 cm Installation Type Wall-mounted / Freestanding Reasons to buy High purification capacity for large households Ideal for low TDS tap/municipal water Reason to avoid Not suitable for borewell or high TDS water No storage tank—requires continuous power and water supply

How effective is Kent's multi-stage purification system in ensuring safe drinking water? Kent’s multi-stage purification system combines RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses. It also retains essential minerals through TDS control. This ensures the water is not only safe but also healthy and suitable for daily consumption.

Is Kent RO water purifier suitable for all types of water sources, including borewell and municipal supply? Yes, Kent RO purifiers are designed to handle a wide range of water sources. The RO membrane effectively treats high TDS borewell water, while UV and UF filters are ideal for municipal water. TDS control helps adjust taste and mineral content based on the source.

What kind of maintenance does a Kent RO purifier typically require? Kent RO purifiers need regular maintenance, including filter and RO membrane replacements every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality. The service is usually prompt, and many models come with filter change alerts to ensure timely servicing and consistent water purity.

Top 3 features of Kent RO water purifiers

KENT RO Water Purifier Purification Method Storage Capacity Flow Rate (LPH) KENT Grand Plus RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED 9L 20 KENT Pride Plus RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED 8L 15 KENT Gold Star (Gravity-based) Gravity UF + Activated Carbon 22L N/A (non-electric) KENT Maxx Alkaline-B UV + UF + Alkaline 7L N/A KENT Supreme RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED 8L 20 KENT Grand Plus (Black Variant) RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED + Auto Flush 9L 20 KENT Grand Star RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + Copper + UV 9L 20 KENT Smart UV (11138) UV (Inline Sediment + Carbon + UV + Post Carbon) No tank 60 KENT Gold+ (not explicitly mentioned) Gravity UF + Activated Carbon ~20L (estimated) N/A (non-electric) KENT Maxx UV+UF (with Detachable Tank) UV + UF 7L N/A

