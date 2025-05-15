Price drop on Kent RO water purifiers: Save up to 38% on top models with multi purification system

Kent RO water purifiers are now available at exciting discounts during the Amazon Sale, offering customers a chance to save up to 38 percent on some of their best models. Known for their advanced multi-stage purification systems, these purifiers ensure clean, safe, and great-tasting water for your home. Whether it’s UV, UF, or RO technology, Kent has you covered with reliable water purification solutions.
This Amazon Sale is perfect for those looking to upgrade their existing purifier or invest in a high-quality system for the first time. With these discounts, you can enjoy pure water without compromising on performance or your budget.
The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier is designed for complete purification with RO+UF+TDS Control and in-tank UV LED technology, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. It ensures long-lasting protection from impurities, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals through its TDS controller.
With an 8L storage tank, 20LPH flow rate, and India's largest service network, it offers a reliable and efficient water purification solution for families. During the Amazon Sale, this model becomes an even more attractive choice for those seeking performance and value in one package.
UV-in-tank tech ensures long-lasting germ-free water
TDS control retains essential minerals and improves taste
Lacks copper or alkaline filtration features
Slightly heavier unit at 7 kg for plastic build
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier offers advanced multi-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS control. It delivers 8L of purified water, ideal for all water sources.
With features like auto flush, alkaline and copper filtration, and a UV LED tank, it ensures clean, mineral-rich, and healthy water. Backed by a 1-year free service plan and broad service coverage, it’s a solid investment—especially now, with exciting deals available during the ongoing Amazon Sale.
Multi-layered purification ideal for all water types
Includes copper and alkaline filters for health benefits
Bulky design, requires wall space
Annual maintenance may be costly post free service plan
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline + Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black
The KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier combines RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with a UV LED tank and Zero Water Wastage Technology, making it an eco-friendly and efficient choice.
With a 9L tank, 20LPH purification rate, and a wall-mount design, it ensures 100% pure drinking water while retaining essential minerals. Backed by 1-year warranty and 3 years of free service, it's ideal for homes relying on any water source.
Zero water wastage system recycles rejected water
4 years of free service adds long-term value
Pre-filter not included in the package
Under-sink design may not suit all kitchens
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water
The KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier features RO+UF+TDS Control with UV LED protection in the tank, delivering safe, mineral-rich drinking water. Ideal for tap, municipal, and brackish water, it offers a purification capacity of 15 LPH and an 8L storage tank.
With a wall-mounted design and 4 years of free service (1-year warranty + 3 years AMC), it’s a compact yet effective solution for pure water at home. If you're shopping during the Amazon Sale, this model is a smart pick for both quality and convenience.
TDS control retains minerals while purifying effectively
4 years of free service ensures peace of mind
Lower flow rate compared to other models (15 LPH)
Pre-filter not included in the package
KENT Pride Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White
The KENT Gold Star 11018 is a gravity-based, non-electric water purifier ideal for areas with low TDS water. It features a 22L high-capacity storage tank and purifies water using activated carbon and a hollow fiber UF membrane without chemicals or electricity.
Made with durable, food-grade plastic, it’s suitable for countertops or wall mounting, offering a simple, reliable solution for safe drinking water with minimal maintenance.
Non-electric & chemical-free; ideal for rural or power-cut areas
Large 22L tank for bigger families
Only suitable for low TDS water (not for borewell)
No TDS control or UV/RO purification options
KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter
The KENT Maxx Alkaline-B is a compact, non-RO water purifier offering UV+UF purification and smart alkaline technology that enhances pH up to 9.5. Designed for low TDS water, it features a 7L detachable, washable tank, filter change alarm, and activated carbon pre-filter to improve taste and odor.
Ideal for countertop use, it delivers safe, great-tasting, and health-boosting drinking water with minimal effort.
Makes water alkaline (pH up to 9.5) for health benefits
Easy-to-clean detachable tank with filter change alarm
Not suitable for high TDS/borewell water
Smaller 7L capacity may not suit large families
KENT Maxx Alkaline-B | Smart Alkaline Technology | Multiple Purification Process UV + UF | Detachable Washable Tank | Filter Change Alarm | 7L Storage Capacity | Black
The KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive purification process using RO+UF+TDS Control and UV LED tank disinfection. It removes heavy metals, chemicals, and microorganisms while retaining essential minerals. With an 8L storage tank and 20 LPH flow rate, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water.
This wall-mounted unit comes with a 1-year warranty, free installation, auto flush, and activated carbon filters for enhanced taste and durability. Available now during the Amazon Sale, it’s a reliable choice for safe and healthy drinking water.
Multi-source compatibility (borewell, tanker, municipal)
Auto flush enhances RO membrane life
Pre-filter not included
No alkaline or copper enhancement features
KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |Auto Flush | 8L | 20 LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
The KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier delivers a powerful multi-stage purification process using RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with added UV protection in the storage tank. It removes dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals while retaining essential minerals.
With a 9L storage tank, 20 LPH flow rate, and auto flush technology, it's ideal for borewell, tanker, or municipal water. The ISI-marked build and user-friendly features ensure safe, healthy drinking water at all times.
UV LED in tank ensures longer-lasting water purity
Auto flush extends membrane life and efficiency
Cons: Bulky design compared to other models
Pre-filter may not be included in the box
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV in Tank | .0001 Micron RO Membrane | ISI Marked | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black
The KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier offers advanced 7-stage purification with RO+UV+UF+TDS Control, along with alkaline and copper filtration and UV in-tank protection. It not only removes harmful impurities but also adds essential minerals and antioxidants to your water.
With a 9L storage tank and 20 LPH flow rate, it’s ideal for all water sources. Features like auto flush and a digital display enhance convenience and performance, making it a top pick during the Amazon Sale for pure, tasty, and healthy water.
Copper and alkaline filters enhance water’s health benefits
Digital display provides real-time water purity and system status
Premium features make it more expensive than basic RO models
Requires electricity to operate all purification stages
KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black
The KENT Smart UV Water Purifier is a compact and efficient purifier that offers 4-stage online UV purification using sediment, carbon, UV chamber, and post-carbon filtration. Designed for homes with low TDS water, it ensures up to 60 LPH flow rate—ideal for high daily consumption.
With a wall-mountable design and no storage tank, it's a space-saving, electricity-efficient solution to purify municipal or tap water in real time.
High purification capacity for large households
Ideal for low TDS tap/municipal water
Not suitable for borewell or high TDS water
No storage tank—requires continuous power and water supply
KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White
Kent’s multi-stage purification system combines RO, UV, and UF technologies to remove dissolved impurities, bacteria, and viruses. It also retains essential minerals through TDS control. This ensures the water is not only safe but also healthy and suitable for daily consumption.
Yes, Kent RO purifiers are designed to handle a wide range of water sources. The RO membrane effectively treats high TDS borewell water, while UV and UF filters are ideal for municipal water. TDS control helps adjust taste and mineral content based on the source.
Kent RO purifiers need regular maintenance, including filter and RO membrane replacements every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality. The service is usually prompt, and many models come with filter change alerts to ensure timely servicing and consistent water purity.
|KENT RO Water Purifier
|Purification Method
|Storage Capacity
|Flow Rate (LPH)
|KENT Grand Plus
|RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED
|9L
|20
|KENT Pride Plus
|RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED
|8L
|15
|KENT Gold Star (Gravity-based)
|Gravity UF + Activated Carbon
|22L
|N/A (non-electric)
|KENT Maxx Alkaline-B
|UV + UF + Alkaline
|7L
|N/A
|KENT Supreme
|RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED
|8L
|20
|KENT Grand Plus (Black Variant)
|RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED + Auto Flush
|9L
|20
|KENT Grand Star
|RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + Alkaline + Copper + UV
|9L
|20
|KENT Smart UV (11138)
|UV (Inline Sediment + Carbon + UV + Post Carbon)
|No tank
|60
|KENT Gold+ (not explicitly mentioned)
|Gravity UF + Activated Carbon
|~20L (estimated)
|N/A (non-electric)
|KENT Maxx UV+UF (with Detachable Tank)
|UV + UF
|7L
|N/A
Similar articles for you
Best water purifier for home in 2025: Top 10 water purifiers for advanced filtration and smart technology
Best water purifiers for home : Say hello to safe water with these top 8 picks with advanced purification and features
Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
FAQs
What technologies do Kent RO purifiers use?
Kent RO purifiers use a combination of RO, UV, UF, and TDS control to ensure thorough purification and mineral retention.
Can Kent RO purifiers handle high TDS water?
Yes, Kent RO systems are designed to purify water with high TDS levels, such as borewell water.
Do these purifiers come with a storage tank?
Most Kent RO models come with built-in storage tanks ranging from 7 to 10 liters for continuous supply.
Is installation free with Kent RO purifiers?
Yes, most Kent RO models purchased on Amazon offer free standard installation by the brand.
How often should the filters be changed?
Filters typically need replacement every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality.