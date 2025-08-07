Price drop on noise cancelling earbuds from Beats, Sony, JBL and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of noise cancelling earbuds, now’s the time, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is ending today, and top TWS earbuds are seeing deep price cuts. With up to 70% off on earbuds from Sony, JBL, OnePlus and more, you can now grab ANC earbuds at budget-friendly rates.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Up to 36H Battery Life, Charging Case, 5 Min Fast Charge for 1H Battery, Sweat Resistance, Apple & Android Compatible - Ivory View Details ₹18,499 Get This Beats Powerbeats Pro - BluetoothWireless Earbuds - Up to 9H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, Sweat Resistant, Apple H1 Chip, Built in Microphone, Apple & Android Compatible - Ivory View Details ₹23,031 Get This Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black View Details ₹12,879 Get This Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Cancelling, Heart-Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up to 45 Hours Battery & Wireless Charging Case, Works with Apple & Android - Electric Orange View Details ₹27,999 Get This Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - White View Details ₹15,900 Get This View More

From hybrid active noise cancellation to long battery life and immersive audio, these earbuds offer premium features across price ranges. Plus, you also get bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals to bring the prices down even further. Here are the best deals worth checking out before the sale ends tonight.

Beats earphones see 51% off during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale Beats earphones are known for their deep bass and clean sound signature, and they’re now available at 51% off during the sale. These earbuds come with reliable noise isolation and offer strong Bluetooth connectivity, making them a great pick for Apple and Android users alike.

This is a rare discount on Beats products, and if you’re into fitness or music-focused audio gear, this deal is worth checking out before the sale wraps up.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Samsung earphones get massive 62% discount in Amazon sale Samsung’s TWS earbuds — including the Galaxy Buds series — are currently down by 62%, making them one of the biggest steals this season. Expect features like ambient mode, auto-switching, and multi-device connectivity along with ANC.

With this limited-time offer, you can grab flagship audio tech at half the usual price — great for Samsung ecosystem users and Android fans.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Sony earbuds drop by 54% during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Sony’s premium earbuds, including the WF-C700N and even the flagship XM series, are seeing up to 54% off. These earbuds are known for class-leading ANC, excellent audio tuning, and top-tier mic performance for calls.

Sony rarely drops its prices this low, so if you want premium earbuds without paying full price, now’s your chance.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

OnePlus earbuds get 52% off during Great Freedom Festival Sale OnePlus earbuds, like the Nord Buds and Buds Z series, are now available at up to 52% off. These models bring together decent ANC, low-latency gaming mode, and rich bass at a budget-friendly price.

If you’re in the market for daily-use earbuds with balanced audio and smooth pairing with Android devices, OnePlus delivers excellent value in this sale.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

JBL earbuds offer up to 66% off during Amazon Sale 2025 JBL’s popular TWS lineup is going for as much as 66% off right now, with options that include both bass-heavy and well-balanced sound profiles. Many of these models also come with ANC, fast charging, and dual connect support.

JBL earbuds are a solid pick if you want punchy sound and a sporty fit — all without burning a hole in your pocket.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Noise earbuds hit record 70% off during Amazon sale Noise is offering its widest-ever discount on ANC earbuds, going up to 70% off. With features like hybrid ANC, ENC for calls, long battery life, and touch controls, these budget TWS punch way above their price. If you want a good pair of earbuds under ₹2,000 to 2,500, these Noise deals are a no-brainer, especially since the sale ends tonight.

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Grab up to 60% off on earphones and headphones