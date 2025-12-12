Price drop on Samsung smartwatches: Grab top picks at exciting prices

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.

Samsung’s smartwatches have long been favourites for users who want style, precision tracking, and a seamless smartphone experience. From vivid AMOLED screens to advanced health monitoring, these watches offer a refined blend of design and intelligence that elevates everyday wear.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details ₹16,385 Check Details Budget option Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth(4.6cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) View Details ₹15,990 Check Details Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details ₹18,899 Check Details Latest offering Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details ₹36,999 Check Details Rugged watch Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) with Upto 100h battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor |Energy Score & AGEs View Details ₹36,325 Check Details View More

Right now, the latest models have received notable price drops, making this a brilliant moment to shop. You can pick from various Samsung Galaxy Watch models that deliver smooth performance, long battery life, and smart features at a more affordable price. These deals won’t last forever, so this is your chance to upgrade your wrist with excellent value.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (47mm, Black, LTE) revives the iconic rotating bezel for intuitive navigation on its bright 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, blending classic style with advanced health tracking. It monitors blood pressure, ECG, sleep patterns, and body composition via the upgraded BioActive sensor, while LTE enables independent calls and connectivity. Fast charging delivers up to 40 hours of battery life, and an IP68 rating ensures durability for workouts and daily wear. Integrated with the Galaxy ecosystem, it supports seamless Android pairing, GPS tracking, and personalised wellness insights for motivated lifestyles.​

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W930 (5nm), 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery 425 mAh, up to 40 hours with fast charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H Sensors BP, ECG, SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking​

BUDGET OPTION 2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth(4.6cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth (4.6cm, Black) introduced groundbreaking health features like body composition analysis, ECG, and blood pressure monitoring through its BioActive sensor, setting a new standard for Wear OS smartwatches. Its 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with rotating bezel offers smooth navigation for fitness tracking, sleep analysis, and over 90 workout modes. Compatible exclusively with Android devices, it provides robust notifications, music control, and GPS for runs, all in a stainless steel frame with IP68 resistance for everyday reliability.​

Specifications Display 1.4-inch Super AMOLED, 450x450, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W920, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery 361 mAh, wireless charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors BP, ECG, body composition, SpO2, heart rate​

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) leverages a powerful 3nm processor for snappier performance, dual-band GPS for precise outdoor tracking, and sapphire glass with Armour Aluminium for enhanced durability. It excels in health monitoring with HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, and advanced sleep apnea detection, delivering actionable insights via Galaxy AI. 5ATM and IP68 ratings support swimming and rugged use, while LTE ensures phone-free connectivity. Energy Score and workout optimisation make it ideal for athletes seeking comprehensive fitness data.​

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor 3nm Exynos W1000, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 425 mAh, wireless fast charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, dual GPS​

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Graphite) advances with a 3nm processor, dual GPS, and sapphire glass Armour Aluminium build for superior toughness and accuracy in adventures. It introduces IHRN, vascular load, and antioxidant index monitoring alongside BP and ECG, powered by AI for personalised health coaching. 5ATM/IP68 durability handles extreme conditions, while LTE offers standalone calls and streaming. Enhanced battery efficiency and seamless Galaxy integration elevate daily wellness, sleep, and performance tracking.​

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 425 mAh, up to 40 hours Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, anti-oxidant​

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Silver) boasts up to 100 hours of battery life, a 3nm processor, and titanium sapphire construction for extreme durability at 10ATM/IP68 levels. Dual GPS, Quick Button, and Siren enhance safety during marathons or hikes, while BP, ECG, Energy Score, and AGEs index provide elite health metrics. Its cushion design and AI insights optimise training, recovery, and sleep, making it the ultimate tool for adventurers in the Galaxy ecosystem.​

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor 3nm Exynos, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 590 mAh, up to 100 hours Durability IP68, 10ATM water resistance, Titanium Sensors BP, ECG, Energy Score, AGEs, dual GPS​

The 2025 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, Titanium Blue, LTE, CAD Version) features a durable titanium casing with cushion design, Quick Button, and Siren for rapid emergency access. AI-powered health monitoring tracks BP, ECG, advanced metrics like vascular load, and antioxidant levels with unprecedented accuracy via 3nm processing. Offering a 100-hour battery, dual GPS, and a 10ATM/IP68 rating, it excels in multisport tracking, recovery scores, and seamless Android integration, ideal for professionals demanding reliability.​

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 590 mAh, up to 100 hours Durability IP68, 10ATM, Titanium casing Sensors BP, ECG, AI health, Quick Button​

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) combines stainless steel elegance with a rotating bezel, 3nm processor, dual GPS, and sapphire glass for precise, stylish performance. It monitors BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, and antioxidant index, enhanced by AI for proactive wellness advice. 5ATM/IP68 durability supports active lifestyles, with advanced sleep and fitness tracking. Galaxy ecosystem compatibility ensures smooth syncing for notifications, music, and health data visualisation.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 425 mAh, wireless charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, anti-oxidant​

