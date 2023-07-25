Price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 leaked ahead of Unpacked event on July 26, may be priced at ₹…1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Samsung is set to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow. Leaked details suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will start at ₹95,000 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at ₹1,43,500 in India.
The global debut of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones is scheduled for tomorrow, July 26, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. Unlike its competitor Apple, Samsung is known for revealing details ahead of major launches, and this time is no different. Specifications and images of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were leaked well before the official launch.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×