The global debut of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones is scheduled for tomorrow, July 26, at the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. Unlike its competitor Apple, Samsung is known for revealing details ahead of major launches, and this time is no different. Specifications and images of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 were leaked well before the official launch.

As we approach the unveiling of the new-generation Samsung foldable phones, a tipster, Paras Guglani, has disclosed the expected prices for India. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely have a starting price of ₹95,000, while the larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to start at ₹1,43,500. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to offer a base storage of 128GB, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come with 256GB of storage space.

Expected features

Recent leaks suggest that Samsung is planning to enhance the cover display of the Z Flip 5, increasing its size to 3.4 inches. Additionally, this upcoming Z Flip variant is expected to receive a performance boost, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, currently found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for photography capabilities, the phone is likely to retain its familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Moreover, there are hopes that the device may come with an improved IP58 rating, offering better water and dust resistance.

Similarly, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is set to receive a substantial upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Notably, it is anticipated to boast a large 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, complemented by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In the photography department, the phone may impress users with a powerful 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Furthermore, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected to be available for selfies.

In addition to its foldable lineup, Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 series along with Galaxy Watch 6 Series.