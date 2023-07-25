As we approach the unveiling of the new-generation Samsung foldable phones, a tipster, Paras Guglani, has disclosed the expected prices for India. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely have a starting price of ₹95,000, while the larger Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to start at ₹1,43,500. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to offer a base storage of 128GB, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to come with 256GB of storage space.