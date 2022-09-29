Pricier 5G smartphones see demand spurt in festive sales

According to industry experts and analysts, nearly two out of every five smartphones sold in the first week of the festive sales were 5G devices, marking record market share for such phones in India. “The share of 5G phones among all smartphones sold in the first week should be anywhere between 30-40% of all phones sold. This share, however, could have been larger — but a large pending inventory of over 10 weeks has seen retailers extend offers to 4G phones in the budget segment," said Tarun Pathak, research director at market researcher Counterpoint India. He, however, added that a larger share of 5G phones in the overall pie will lead to an increase in the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones in the domestic market. “Given that 5G devices have largely come in at higher prices, we should see the ASP rise by around 10-12% in the first week of this year’s festive sales," he said.