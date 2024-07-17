Prepare for the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 by exploring deals of up to 60% on home appliances like ACs, ovens, washing machines and more.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 countdown has begun. The D-Day of one of the most anticipated online sale events is fast approaching, and the anticipation is building with amazing early deals that provide discounts of up to 60% on home appliances. Whether looking for advanced air conditioners, washing machines or the latest models of ovens, now is the perfect time to grab these essential items at unbeatable prices. By taking advantage of these early discounts, you can save significantly before the main event kicks off. Discover the top deals on feature-rich products and gear up for the Prime Day Sale 2024 extravaganza with incredible offers. Make sure not to overlook these deals that make it simpler than ever to enhance your tech collection. Get ready to elevate your digital experience and make the most of these early discounts to maximize the value of your purchases during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is an advanced air conditioning unit. Equipped with a copper condenser and a 7-in-1 convertible mode featuring True AI technology, it intelligently detects room temperature and adjusts cooling capacity and fan speed accordingly. This AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms (121 sq ft to 170 sq ft) and holds a 5-star energy rating. It also comes with a PM 0.1 filter for clean, dust-free air and 100% copper tubing for enhanced heat exchange and durability. The Miraie Mobile App allows for seamless control and hands-free operation with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Noise level: 38 dB

Refrigerant: R32

Cooling capacity: 5.1 kW

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy star rating with low annual power consumption Advanced features may be overwhelming for some users PM 0.1 filter ensures clean air

The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact and efficient unit designed for small rooms. It is equipped with an inverter swing compressor and boasts a high ISEER of 5.2. Additionally, it features advanced Dew Clean technology for clean and healthy air. The AC comes with special features such as turbo cooling, 3D airflow, automatic moisture adjustment, PM 2.5 filter, and dust filter. It operates effectively in high ambient temperatures up to 54°C while maintaining a low noise level of 30 dB. The unit also includes a triple display for power consumption, room temperature, and error codes. It uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant with no ozone depletion potential.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Noise level: 30 dB

Refrigerant: R32

Cooling capacity: 3.52 kW

Capacity: 1 ton

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Best in class ISEER rating Suitable only for small rooms Dew Clean technology and triple display

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile air conditioning unit. It features a 5-in-1 convertible mode allowing different tonnage settings for varied cooling needs. The AC includes a Golden Fin evaporator, anti-viral, and PM 2.5 filters for clean and healthy air. It operates efficiently even at ambient temperatures up to 52°C and has stabilizer-free operation within 140-280 voltage range. The unit boasts a hidden LED display, low gas detection, clean filter indication, and turbo cooling mode. The AC comes with a 1-year warranty on the product, 5 years on components including PCB, and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Noise level: 32 dB

Refrigerant: R32

Cooling capacity: 4.75 kW

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 convertible mode Higher initial cost Golden Fin evaporator coils for better performance

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is suitable for mid-sized rooms. It utilises Flexicool inverter technology with a variable speed compressor, enabling users to adjust cooling capacity and reduce energy consumption by up to 50%. The AC is equipped with a high-density filter, auto cleanser, and a powerful cooling capacity of 4800 watts. It operates efficiently in ambient temperatures up to 52°C and offers 2-way air directional control. The unit is constructed with a 100% copper condenser coil and Aqua Clear Protection for improved durability and minimal maintenance. Notable features include 4 fan speeds, a hidden display, sleep mode, auto restart, intelligent CRF alert, and a refrigerant leakage detector.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Noise level: 32 dB

Refrigerant: R32

Cooling capacity: 4.8 kW

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection Lower energy star rating Flexicool technology for adjustable cooling

Top 3 features of the best ACs with Amazon Prime Day sale

Best ACs with Amazon Prime Day sale Energy efficiency Noise level Special feature Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 5 star 38 dB Smart AC- Wi-fi enabled, MirAie App enabled Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 3 star 30 dB Inverter Compressor, Turbo cooling, 3D Airflow, Remote Control Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 star 32 dB Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, 5 in 1 Convertible Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 star 32 dB Inverter Compressor, High Density Filter

Amazon Prime Day Sale- up to 65% off on ovens IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is a must-have kitchen appliance. It features a sleek silver finish and a touch keypad control panel, which is sensitive to touch and easy to clean. With a capacity of 24 litres, this microwave is suitable for reheating, melting, and cooking. It offers multiple special features, including multi-stage cooking, auto reheat, a timer option, routine essentials, delay start, and steam clean. The oven comes with 69 Indian and Continental auto-cook recipes, making meal preparation effortless. For added safety, it includes a child safety lock. The IFB microwave also offers a comprehensive warranty of 1 year on the product and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Wattage: 900 watts

Dimensions: 37.5D x 48.2W x 27.6H cm

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 24 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for larger families Lacks grilling and convection features Easy-to-clean touch keypad and simple controls

The LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is ideal for households with 4 to 6 members. It comes with a variety of functions such as baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The oven boasts a sleek black design and is equipped with a motorized rotisserie for convenient barbecuing. Featuring an extensive 301 auto-cook menu, it offers a diverse selection of recipes, including healthy and diet-friendly choices. Notable attributes of this microwave include the ability to prepare ghee in just 12 minutes, a roti basket for effortless roti making, and a stainless steel cavity for long-lasting durability and cleanliness. Operating at a convection power consumption of 2400W and grill power consumption of 1250W, with a power output of 900W, this microwave also includes a child safety lock and a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Wattage: 2500 watts

Dimensions: 53.3D x 53W x 32.2H cm

Colour: Black

Capacity: 32 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convection, grill, and microwave functions Large dimensions may not fit well in smaller kitchens Extensive auto-cook recipes

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven

The compact and efficient Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven is ideal for small households. It comes in a sleek white finish with a membrane control panel for easy operation. This microwave offers a 20-litre capacity and combines grilling and microwave functions, boasting 1000W grill power and 800W microwave power. With 38 auto-cook menus, including 26 dedicated to Indian recipes, it is perfect for everyday cooking needs. The 255-millimeter turntable ensures even cooking, while the 1-year comprehensive warranty provides reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven Wattage: 1000 watts

Dimensions: 40.5D x 48.6W x 29.2H cm

Colour: White

Capacity: 20 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for small kitchens and limited counter space 20L capacity may not be sufficient for larger families Combination of grill and microwave functions

Top 3 features of the best ovens with Amazon Prime Day sale

Best ovens with Amazon Prime Day sale Colour Material Special feature IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Silver ‎Glass, Metal Touch Panel LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Black ABS, Stainless Steel Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven White Stainless Steel Multi Stage Cooking, Auto reheat

Amazon Prime Day Sale- upto 60% off Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro is a fully automatic top load washing machine designed for small to medium-sized families. With a capacity of 7.5 kg, it efficiently handles laundry loads with ease. The machine features an in-built heater that effectively removes up to 40 tough stains and enhances the cleaning performance, especially in hard water conditions. Equipped with Whirlpool's 6th Sense Technology, it uses sensors and algorithms to optimize wash performance. The stainless steel drum ensures durability and hygienic washes. Additional features include ZPF (Zero Pressure Fill) Technology, which fills the tub 50% faster even at low water pressure. The machine has a 5-star energy rating, making it highly energy-efficient. The manufacturer provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year warranty on the Prime Mover and Motor.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 7.5 kg

Dimensions: 58D x 54W x 101H cm

Access type: Top load

Energy efficiency: 5 star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid In-built heater and hard water wash program Large dimensions might require significant space Quick fill with ZPF Technology

The LG 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is equipped with advanced features suitable for small families, singles, bachelors, and couples. Its 6.5 kg capacity and direct-drive technology ensure efficient washing while minimizing noise and vibration. The hygiene steam feature eliminates allergens and bacteria, providing a deep and thorough clean. The in-built heater and 6-motion direct drive technology enhance wash performance, and it has a 5-star energy rating for superior efficiency. With 10 wash programs, including options for cotton, mix, baby care, sportswear, and quick wash, this washing machine offers versatility. Additional features such as a touch panel, child lock, auto restart, and smart diagnosis make it convenient to use.

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology Front Load Washing Machine Capacity: 6.5 kg

Dimensions: 44D x 60W x 85H cm

Access type: Front load

Energy efficiency: 5 star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Direct drive and 6-motion technology 6.5 kg might not be sufficient for larger families Stainless steel drum and robust construction

The Samsung 8 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine is equipped with Eco Bubble Technology, allowing for powerful cleaning at low temperatures through the generation of bubbles that activate detergent. With a capacity of 8 kg and a 700 RPM operation, it is suitable for large families and provides quick washing and drying. It offers 11 wash programs, including quick wash, baby care, bedding, delicates, and intensive wash. The machine has a 5-star energy rating, ensuring high efficiency. Additional features include a soft closing door, dual storm pulsator for fabric care, and a tempered glass window. The Diamond drum type ensures gentle washing, and Samsung provides a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 20-year warranty on the DIT motor.

Specifications of Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

Dimensions: 56.8L x 54W x 98.8H cm

Access type: Top load

Energy efficiency: 5 star

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ideal for large families Larger dimensions may require more space 20-year warranty on the DIT motor ensures long-term reliability

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with Amazon Prime Day sale

Best washing machines with Amazon Prime Day sale Colour Type Special feature Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Pro Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey Top load In-Built Heater LG 6.5 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology Front Load Washing Machine White Front load Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel Samsung 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Lavender grey Top load Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door

FAQs Question : How do I determine the right size of AC for my room? Ans : The size of the AC is determined by the room's square footage. For instance, a 1.5-ton AC is suitable for rooms between 121 to 170 square feet. Other factors include room insulation, number of windows, and local climate. Question : What is the difference between a solo, grill, and convection microwave oven? Ans : A solo microwave is for basic cooking, reheating, and defrosting. A grill microwave includes grilling functionality, ideal for toasting and grilling. A convection microwave combines microwave and convection heating for baking, roasting, and more versatile cooking. Question : Can I use metal containers in a microwave oven? Ans : No, metal containers and foil can cause arcing and damage the microwave. Use microwave-safe glass, ceramic, or plastic containers instead. Question : What are the benefits of an in-built heater in washing machines? Ans : An in-built heater helps in effectively removing tough stains and allergens by providing hot water during the wash cycle. It's beneficial for washing heavily soiled clothes, baby garments, and ensuring hygienic cleaning. Question : How can I reduce the energy and water consumption of my washing machine? Ans : To reduce consumption, use cold water cycles whenever possible, avoid overloading the machine, use high-efficiency detergents, and choose energy-efficient models with high star ratings.

