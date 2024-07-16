Explore our curated selection of top-rated ovens and chimneys, now available at discounts up to 68% off before Prime Day Sale 2024. Upgrade your culinary space and seize these unbeatable deals today.

Whether you're a seasoned chef or an enthusiastic home cook, having the right appliances can make all the difference. This season, we're thrilled to bring to you an exclusive line-up of the best ovens and chimneys, all available at unprecedented discounts of up to 68% off on Amazon.

Imagine baking your favourite deserts to perfection in a state-of-the-art oven or effortlessly clearing out cooking odours with a powerful chimney – now, these dreams can become reality without breaking the bank. Our curated collection features top deals before Prime Day Sale 2024 ensuring you find the perfect match for your kitchen on a budget.

From sleek built-in ovens that blend seamlessly into your kitchen decor to chimneys equipped with advanced filtration systems for cleaner air, each appliance is crafted to enhance both functionality and style. Whether you're renovating your kitchen or simply looking to upgrade, now is the ideal time to invest in quality that lasts.

Read Less Read More 1. Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney is designed to enhance your kitchen with a sleek and beautiful black design. It offers a powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity to effectively eliminate smoke and odours. The chimney features touch and motion sensor controls for easy operation. Its filterless technology saves you from cleaning hassles, while the removable oil collector tray makes maintenance simple. The 150 W motor with a thermal overload protector ensures complete safety and longevity of the chimeny.

Specifications of Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Controls: Touch and Motion Sensor

Special Features: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy-saving LED lamp

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity Higher price compared to basic models Filter-less technology for easy maintenance Requires professional installation

2. Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filter-less Kitchen Chimney

The Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filter-less Kitchen Chimney is a sleek and efficient appliance designed to keep your kitchen fresh and clean. It features touch and motion sensor controls to control the functions with just a hand gesture. It comes with a rust-proof finish, and an auto-clean function for hassle-free maintenance. Its filterless design means no more cleaning filters, and its inclined structure ensures easy oil collection. The energy-saving LED lamps and noise reduction feature make it a practical addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filter-less Kitchen Chimney Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special Features: Rust proof, Noise reduction, Auto-off function, Auto clean, Energy-saving LED lamps

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Airflow: 1200 m3/hr

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Auto-clean function for easy maintenance Higher price compared to basic models Energy-saving LED lamps Requires professional installation

The BLOWHOT 90cm EVANA L BAC MS chimney is a sleek and efficient kitchen chimney with a powerful 1300 m3/h suction capacity. It features a filterless design with heat auto-clean technology, a curved toughened glass hood, and motion sensor controls. The filter-less technology and the stainless steel oil cup for easy maintenance. The chimney operates quietly at less than 59 dB and includes a large stainless steel oil collector for easy maintenance. It comes with a 15-year warranty on the motor and includes a free installation kit.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm EVANA L BAC MS Suction Power: 1300 m3/h

Size: 90 cm

Noise Level: <59 dB

Control: Touch & Motion Sensor

Design: Curved Toughened Glass

Warranty: 15 Years on Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction power effectively eliminates smoke and odours. Only available in black colour. Motion sensor and touch controls for easy operation. Requires professional installation despite the free kit.

The BLOWHOT IRISH S BPC Plus Chimney is a 60 cm kitchen chimney with a powerful suction capacity of 1050 m3/h. It features a sleek pyramid-shaped design, dual baffle filters, and LED lights. The chimney operates quietly with a noise level of less than 59 dBA and offers 3-speed push control settings. It includes a free installation kit and comes with a 5-year motor warranty. Get amazing discount on this chimney before Prime Day Sale 2024.

Specifications of BLOWHOT IRISH S BPC Plus Chimney Suction Power: 1050 m3/h

Control: 3-Speed Push Control

Filter: Dual Baffle Filter

Noise Level: <59 dBA

Warranty: 5-Year Motor Warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity Might be too large for small kitchens Dual baffle filters for efficient filtration Only available in black colour

5. Ruwa Citrine Kitchen Chimney

The Ruwa Citrine Kitchen Chimney is a 60cm black chimney with a suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr, designed to keep your kitchen smoke and oil-free. It features push controls, a high-efficiency motor with a 7-year warranty, and easy-to-clean baffle filters. The installation kit includes a mounting bracket, housing, a 6-inch PVC pipe expandable up to 5.5 feet, screws, and fixtures. Note that installation is not included in the price and will incur additional charges depending on the location.

Specifications of Ruwa Citrine Kitchen Chimney Suction Capacity: 1100 m³/hr

Size: 60 cm

Controls: 3-speed push buttons

Motor Warranty: 7 years

Lighting: 3-watt LED lights

Material: Alloy Steel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity (1100 m3/hr) Installation costs extra Easy to clean baffle filters Installation and core cutting not included

Top 3 features of best kitchen chimney

Kitchen chimney Size Suction Capacity Features Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Touch & Motion Sensor, Auto Clean Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filter-less Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Touch & Motion Sensor, Rust Proof BLOWHOT 90cm EVANA L BAC MS 90 cm 1300 m3/h Heat Auto-Clean, Motion Sensor BLOWHOT IRISH S BPC Plus Chimney 60 cm 1050 m3/h Dual Baffle Filters, 3-Speed Push Control Ruwa Citrine Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Easy-to-Clean Baffle Filters, Push Controls

6. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven in black is designed for easy and quick reheating, defrosting, and cooking. It features a 20 litre capacity suitable for single individuals and small families. This microwave offers a range of functionalities, including 44 auto cook menus and a health plus menu. Special features include i-wave technology for even cooking, an antibacterial cavity, and steam cleaning. The microwave comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty and comes with a turntable, glass tray, and rotating ring.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven Capacity: 20 litres

Power Output: 700 W

Microwave Power Levels: 5

Auto Cook Menus: 44 recipes

Special Features: i-wave technology, antibacterial cavity, steam clean

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid i-wave technology for even cooking No starter kit included 44 auto cook menus and recipes Only suitable for small families

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen gadget suitable for large families. It’s large 28 litres capacity is prefect for large families for baking and reheating the food effortlessly. It offers a range of features including baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. With a touch keypad for easy control, it includes a child safety lock and multiple auto cook programs. The microwave has a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity, ensuring piece of mind and long-lasting durability.

Specifications of Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 28 litres

Control: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Programs: Auto Reheat/Cook, Indian Recipe, Dough Proof/Curd, and more

Special Features: Auto Cook, One Touch Button, Defrost, Grill Function, Child Safety Lock

Temperature Range: 40 to 200 degrees

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 10 years on the ceramic enamel cavity

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for large families with a 28L capacity Touch keypad might be sensitive to accidental touches Versatile functions for baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting Bulky size may require significant counter space

The Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven, offers a spacious 27L capacity suitable for families. It features 900 Watts of High Power for fast and even cooking. Its 360 degree Heat Wrap feature ensure uniform heat distribution. The oven includes Auto Cook with 101 menu options for easy meal preparation, while Magic Grill technology crisps food from the outside while keeping it juicy inside. It also boasts Vapour Clean for easy maintenance and a compact design with a sensitive Touch Key Pad. Accessories like High/Low Rack and Glass Tray are included, backed by a 1-year product warranty and 5-year magnetron warranty.

Specifications of Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven Brand: Panasonic

Colour: Black Mirror

Capacity: 27 litres

Power: 900 Watts

Special Features: Auto Cook, Magic Grill, 360 Heat Wrap, Vapour Clean, Compact Design, Touch Key Pad

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 900 watts for fast cooking Relatively high power consumption Magic Grill for crispy results May be complex for users who prefer simpler microwave models

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven offers a large capacity for baking and reheating food. The 28 litres large capacity is sufficient for families with 4 to 6 members. It features auto cook menus for effortless cooking and programmable timer. The oven has 251 auto cook menus and recipes, a quartz heater for safer cooking, and a stainless steel cavity for durability and hygiene. The energy consumption is 1200 W for grilling and 1950 W for convection, with 5 microwave power levels.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 28 litres

Power Consumption: Grill - 1200 W, Convection - 1950 W, Microwave Power Levels - 5

Special Features: Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock, Defrost, Turntable, Programmable

Material: Stainless Steel Cavity

Cooking Functions: Baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, cooking

Auto Cook Menus: 251 recipes including various health-plus options

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile cooking functions Large footprint High capacity for families No starter kit included

Samsung convection microwave oven offers large 21 litre capacity is perfect for small families. It lets you reheat and bake food with its high convection temperature of 40 to 200 degrees. The touch key pad is user-friendly and easy to clean. It comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. The child safety lock ensures safety for homes with young children, and the auto-cook feature simplifies meal preparation.

Specifications of Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven Capacity: 21 litres

Color: Black

Control Type: Touch Key Pad (Membrane)

Special Features: Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock, Ceramic Enamel Cavity

Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on ceramic enamel cavity

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple cooking functions Suitable only for small families 10-year warranty on ceramic enamel cavity Slightly complex for basic use

Top 3 features of best oven

Best oven Capacity Power Features LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20 L 700 W i-wave technology, antibacterial cavity Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven 28 L 40-200°C (Temperature Range) Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven 27 L 900 W Magic Grill, 360 Heat Wrap LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven 28 L 1200 W (Grill), 1950 W (Convection) Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven 21 L 40-200°C (Temperature Range) Auto Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity

Similar articles for you Best LG oven: Top 10 options for your modern kitchen for everyday baking and heating

FAQs Question : How often should I clean my oven chimney? Ans : It's recommended to clean your oven chimney at least once a year to prevent build-up of grease and debris, which can pose fire hazards. Question : What type of oven is best suited for a chimney installation? Ans : Typically, traditional wood-fired or gas ovens are designed to be vented through a chimney. Ensure your oven is compatible with chimney installations before proceeding. Question : Can I install a chimney for an electric oven? Ans : While electric ovens do not require venting like gas or wood-fired ovens, if you have a kitchen ventilation hood that includes a chimney, it can help with overall kitchen air quality and grease removal. Question : How do I know if my oven chimney needs repairs? Ans : Signs such as smoke leaking into the kitchen, a noticeable decrease in efficiency, or visible damage to the chimney structure are indicators that repairs might be needed. It's advisable to have a professional inspect it regularly. Question : What are the benefits of using a chimney with an oven? Ans : A chimney helps to vent out smoke, gases, and heat generated during cooking, thereby improving air quality in the kitchen and preventing potential health hazards from prolonged exposure to fumes. It also helps to maintain proper airflow and combustion in wood-fired or gas ovens.

