The much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is finally here, and it's time to give your home and kitchen a well-deserved upgrade. Starting in just a few hours, prepare for a whirlwind of deals on a wide range of appliances, from refrigerators and washing machines to air fryers and coffee makers. Prime Day 2024 has something for everyone. With discounts as high as 60%, now is the perfect time to invest in quality appliances that will enhance your daily life.

This article will take you through the best deals and offers on home and kitchen appliances, helping you make informed decisions and find the perfect products to suit your needs and budget.

So, get your shopping list ready and prepare to take advantage of the incredible savings during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Let's explore the world of appliances and discover how you can create a more comfortable, efficient, and stylish home.

1. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This Samsung 7 kg top-load washing machine has come with discounted price in the early Amazon Prime Day deals. It is a practical choice for small to medium households seeking an easy-to-use appliance. The diamond drum design is gentle on fabrics, while the centre jet pulsator enhances cleaning. The machine is designed for hard water and offers useful features like a magic filter and child lock.

Specifications of Samsung 7 kg Top Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Motor: 680 RPM

Wash Programs: 4 (Normal, Quick Wash, Soak+Normal, Delicates)

Drum type: Diamond Drum

Pulsator: Center Jet

Features: Magic Filter, Child Lock, Water Level Selection (5 Levels), Rat Protection, Rust-proof Body, Tempered Glass Window

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Early deals on lightweight and gaming laptops with up to ₹45000 off

More early Prime Day deals on washing machines:

2. Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator

The Samsung 363 L Convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator, a top pick during Amazon Prime Day sale, is a versatile and efficient appliance for larger households. Its 5-in-1 convertible technology allows for flexible storage options to adapt to your needs. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, backed by a 20-year warranty. While the 3-star energy rating is decent, the spacious interior and multiple compartments provide ample storage for your groceries.

Specifications of Samsung 363 L Refrigerator:

Capacity: 363 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Type: Frost Free Double Door

Compressor: Digital Inverter Compressor

Features: Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Digital Display

Interior: Fresh Food Capacity: 275 Ltr, Freezer Capacity: 88 Ltr

More early Prime day deals on Refrigerators:

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts on July 20: Early deals are live on laptops, tablets, TVs, and home appliances

3. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC will be a popular option during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This AC balances affordability and functionality with its 4-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing for customized cooling capacity and potential energy savings. The copper condenser ensures efficient cooling, while the anti-dust filter promotes clean air.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1.4 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Inverter

Condenser: Copper

Features: 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, Auto Restart, Large LED Display

Special features: Turbo Mode, Dual Temp Display, Self Diagnosis, Adjustable Cooling

More early Prime day deals on Air conditioners:

4. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen companion available on Amazon Prime Day sale, boasting a spacious 30L capacity ideal for large families. It offers a wide range of functions, from baking and grilling to reheating and defrosting, thanks to its convection technology. The 101 Auto Cook Menus and other special features simplify cooking, while the child lock ensures safety. However, the touch key pad might be less intuitive for some users.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 30L

Type: Convection Microwave Oven

Control: Touch key pad

Programs: Multi Stage Cooking, Grill Mode, Rotisserie, Quick Start, etc.

Features: 101 Auto Cook Menus, Steam Clean, Disinfect, Deodorize, Child Lock

More early Prime Day deals on Microwaves:

Also read: Best vacuum cleaners for sofa in 2024: Top 8 powerful and compact options for a spotless home

5. Faber 60cm 1200 m³/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney

The Faber 60cm Chimney, featured in Amazon Prime Day sale, is a powerful and efficient kitchen companion. Its filterless technology with a corrosion-resistant single-layer filter eliminates the need for frequent cleaning, while the two-way suction effectively removes smoke and odours. The touch and gesture control adds a modern touch to your kitchen, and the 8-year warranty on the motor offers long-term reliability. However, the lack of a physical filter might not be suitable for those who prefer a multi-stage filtration system.

Specifications of Faber 60cm Chimney:

Type: Vertical Wall Mounted

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr (Two-Way Suction)

Filter: Filterless (Corrosion resistant SINGLE LAYER FILTER)

Control Type: Gesture & Touch

Power: 180W

Lamp: 1 x LED of 1.5W

Warranty: 8 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

More early Prime Day deals on Microwaves:

6. Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer

The Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer, showcased in Amazon Prime Day sale, is a versatile kitchen appliance that promises healthier cooking with 85% less oil. Its 360° Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking and crispy results, while the 8 preset menus and digital touch panel simplify operation. The non-stick pan and view window add to the convenience. However, the 6L capacity might be limiting for larger families.

Specifications of Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 6L

Power: 1500W

Features: 360° Rapid Air Technology, 8 preset menus, digital touch panel, non-stick pan, view window

More early Prime day deals in Air fryers:

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!