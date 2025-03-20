Our Picks
ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair
Eureka Forbes Stick Vac NXT 600 watts Upright & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner,bagless with cyclonic Technology (Red & Black) 1 liter HEPA Filter 1 piece
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | Free Alkaline bottle worth ₹1500 | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)
Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan | 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan | Strong and Powerful Ceiling Fan | Outstanding Performance | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | BLUE
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White)
Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White)
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IE324YNU, White)
Cruise 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Technology, CWCVBK-VQ1W243, White)
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Auto Empty Station,2024 New Launch,6500 Pa Powerful,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft,Advanced Navigation Technology Black 330 minutes
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Vac N Mop Easy Robotic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 2000 Pa Powerful Suction | 3-Hour Runtime | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Works on Smart App
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet
MI Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, 2200 Pa Powerful Suction, 450 mL Large-Capacity Dustbin, Electronically-Controlled 270 mL Water Tank, Controls remotely via app, Alexa/GA Enabled, White
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes
Eufy G50 Hybrid Robot Vacuum with Mop, 4,000 Pa Strong Suction, Dynamic Navigation, Pro-Detangle Comb, Roller Brush, Ideal for Pet Hair, Hard Floors
ILIFE V3s Max Robotic Vacuum & Mop, 40 Days Dust Storage Bag & Washable Dustbin, 3000Pa, Best for All Indian Flooring, Pet Hair Friendly, Wi-Fi & GH, Alexa, Cleans Up to 2000 sq. ft.
Eureka Forbes 2 in1 NXT Handheld & Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Red & Black) 4 liter HEPA Filter 4 pieces
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1)
AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-In-1, Handheld & Stick, Dry Vacuuming, For Home Use, 800 Watts, 6.5 kPa Suction power, Bagless, Black
KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation
Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Cyclonic Technology & Washable Filter (Red)
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use|700W Motor & 14Kpa Suction|Hepa Filter for Deep Cleaning| 2-In-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner| Floor Cleaner Machine Clean Under Bed,Sofa & Pet Hairs (Ozoy Plus)
SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,10 LTR Capacity,1200 W, 17 kPa Suction, Blower Function, HEPA Filter, Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa, House Cleaning Machine,Vaccine Cleaner for Home(WD 10)
KARCHER Wd 3 V Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, 17L Tank, Blower Function, 2.2m Suction Hose, Cartridge Filter & Fleece Filter Bag, for Home, Car & Furniture Cleaning, German Tech
Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl
AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)
American MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx
INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Heavy Duty 1700 W & 25 Ltr Capacity|22KPA Suction|HEPA Filter & Metal Telescopic Tube|2 Year Warranty|SS Metal Tank|For Home,Office,Hotel Cleaning (Master Vac 25)
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | RO + UV + UF + Copper +TDS Control + UV LED Tank | .0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush feature |20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black
AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black
Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Misty Teal)-Newly Launched in 2025
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)
Polycab Superb Plus 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Smoke Brown】
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)
Polycab Superb Plus 1200mm Star Rated Ceiling Fan For Home | High Speed & Air Flow, 100% Copper | Saves up to 33% Electricity | 2 years warranty【Smoke Brown】
Goldmedal Opus Prime 1200 mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Ceiling Fan With Remote| Anti Dust | 6 Led Lights Indicate Speed | 100% Copper Motor| Energy Efficient | High Speed|3+2 Years Warranty(Golden Dune)
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1
Prime Shopping Days brings massive discounts on the best home appliances, making it the perfect time to upgrade your essentials. Enjoy up to XX% off on vacuum cleaners, ceiling fans and water purifiers. Powerful suction, efficient cooling, and smart home solutions are now available at unbeatable prices. Grab top-rated appliances from trusted brands and experience better performance, energy savings, and modern features.
Also, avail exclusive bank offers, lightning deals, and limited-time discounts to save even more. Every appliance on sale is designed to enhance convenience and comfort in your home. Fast delivery ensures your purchases arrive quickly, so you can start enjoying them right away. Shop now before stock runs out and make the most of these exclusive deals.
Up to 50% off on the best ACs
Investing in the best air conditioner ensures comfort, especially during extreme summers. A best AC not only cools your space efficiently but also improves air quality by filtering out dust and allergens. Modern ACs come with energy-saving inverter technology, reducing electricity bills while maintaining consistent cooling. Features like smart controls, dehumidifiers, and air purification enhance convenience and indoor air quality.
Up to 75% off on the best robot vacuum cleaners
The best robot vacuum cleaners deliver intelligent cleaning with minimal user involvement. Featuring advanced sensors and mapping technology, these machines navigate seamlessly, avoiding obstacles while ensuring a deep clean. Their strong suction power effectively captures dust, debris, and pet hair from various surfaces, including carpets and hard floors. Some variants also incorporate mopping capabilities, creating a comprehensive cleaning experience. With Wi-Fi connectivity and app functionality, users can easily schedule cleanings, set custom zones, and track cleaning progress in real-time.
Up to 70% off on the best handheld vacuum cleaners
The best handheld vacuums are ideal for swiftly cleaning up small messes, tidying car interiors, and accessing tight spaces. They’re lightweight and compact, yet they offer strong suction to easily eliminate dust, pet hair, and crumbs. Cordless models provide great flexibility, while corded ones ensure you have consistent power for longer cleaning tasks. Some even come with wet and dry features, allowing you to tackle both solid waste and liquid spills. Additionally, their advanced filtration systems capture allergens, which helps to enhance the air quality in your home.
Up to 70% off on the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners
The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners are a crucial tool for thorough and efficient cleaning. They provide comprehensive cleaning, proficiently handling both liquid spills and dry debris. Engineered with powerful suction and high-capacity tanks, these machines effectively eliminate dust, dirt, and liquids from diverse surfaces, including floors, carpets, and upholstery. Heavy-duty models feature durable stainless-steel constructions, extended hoses, and a variety of specialized attachments. Advanced filtration systems prevent the escape of fine dust particles, ensuring a cleaner indoor environment. Select models offer blower functionalities for outdoor debris removal.
Up to 55% off on the best water purifiers
The best water purifiers deliver safe and clean drinking water by effectively removing contaminants, bacteria, and impurities. They are designed with advanced filtration technologies, including RO, UV, and UF, which successfully eliminate harmful substances while retaining necessary minerals. The multi-stage purification process not only improves taste but also offers health benefits. Certain models are equipped with TDS controllers for customized water quality, making them versatile for various water sources.
Up to 60% off on the best ceiling fans
The best ceiling fans merge energy efficiency with elegant designs and robust airflow, providing comfort throughout the year. Featuring BLDC motors, these fans use less electricity while maintaining high-speed performance. Their aerodynamically crafted blades promote excellent air circulation, minimizing indoor heat accumulation. Certain models come with remote controls, adjustable speed options, and timer features for extra convenience. Coatings that resist dust and rust improve their longevity, ensuring they last for years.
FAQs
Question : Which type of water purifier is best for home use?
Ans : RO purifiers are best for hard water, while UV or UF purifiers work well for soft water with fewer contaminants.
Question : What makes BLDC ceiling fans better than regular fans?
Ans : BLDC fans consume less electricity, operate silently, and offer remote control features.
Question : How often should an AC filter be cleaned?
Ans : Clean the filter every two weeks for optimal airflow and efficiency. Deep cleaning is recommended every 3–6 months.
Question : What is the best way to maintain home appliances?
Ans : Regular cleaning, timely servicing, and using voltage stabilizers for sensitive devices help extend appliance life.
Question : Which is better: a bagged or bagless vacuum cleaner?
Ans : Bagged vacuums trap more dust and are hygienic, while bagless models are cost-effective and easy to empty.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.