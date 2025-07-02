Printers for small offices in 2025: 10 efficient, cost-effective and feature-rich options for everyday business need

For small offices, choosing the right printer balances cost, features, and reliability. Multifunction devices (print, scan, copy, and often fax) are highly popular, saving space and money.
Look for models with wireless connectivity for flexible placement and mobile printing. Automatic document feeders (ADF) and duplex printing are invaluable for handling multi-page documents efficiently. Ink tank printers, like Epson or Canon MegaTank, offer significantly lower running costs than cartridge-based models, despite a higher initial outlay. Laser printers excel in speed and crisp text, ideal for high-volume monochrome printing. Consider your typical print volume and whether colour is essential when making your selection.
We have shortlisted the best options printers for small offices in 2025. Check them out now.
The HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer is an excellent choice for small offices seeking economical and convenient printing. Its main feature, the integrated ink tank system, ensures ultra-low-cost per page, eliminating the need for expensive cartridges. Seamless wireless connectivity and mobile printing capabilities further enhance its appeal, allowing you to print from virtually anywhere.
Ultra-low printing costs
Wireless and mobile printing
Slower photo printing
Initial higher cost
HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer, White
Buyers frequently praise its economical printing and straightforward setup, often highlighting the impressive print quality for everyday documents.
Choose for incredibly low printing costs, wireless convenience, and reliable all-in-one functionality perfect for home or small office use.
The HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Printer stands out for its exceptional value and low running costs, making it ideal for budget-conscious users. Its main feature is the high-capacity integrated ink tank system, delivering an impressive 8000 black and 6000 colour prints from included inks. This, combined with wireless connectivity and an extended 1+1 year warranty, ensures hassle-free, economical printing for your home or small office.
Very low print costs
Extended warranty included
Initial purchase cost
Not fastest printer
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints
Buyers appreciate the easy setup and excellent print quality, often commending the included extra black ink bottle for added value.
Choose for ultra-low-cost printing, extended warranty, and convenient wireless functionality, perfect for home and small office needs.
The HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printer is a powerful choice for offices needing fast, high-volume black-and-white printing. Its main feature is rapid printing at up to 21 pages per minute, combined with a robust 10,000-page duty cycle, ensuring efficiency for demanding tasks. Wireless connectivity adds convenience, allowing easy printing from various devices without cables, making it a reliable workhorse for professional environments.
Fast monochrome printing
High duty cycle
No colour printing
Single function only
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A
Buyers appreciate its quick printing speed and crisp text output, often noting its reliability for daily office document needs.
Choose for high-speed, reliable monochrome printing, ideal for busy offices prioritising efficiency and sharp text.
The HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus is an excellent choice for individuals or small offices requiring dependable, high-quality monochrome printing. Its main feature is its robust laser technology, delivering crisp, professional-grade black-and-white documents quickly. Designed for simplicity, this single-function printer offers easy setup and a compact footprint, making it ideal for spaces where efficiency and sharp text output are paramount without the need for colour or multifunctionality.
Sharp, crisp text
Fast monochrome printing
No colour printing
No wireless connectivity
HP Laserjet Pro P1108 Plus Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer, Black
Buyers frequently commend its reliable performance and excellent print quality for professional documents, highlighting its durability.
Choose for consistent, high-quality monochrome laser printing, perfect for everyday document needs in a compact design.
The SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer is a game-changer for professionals and travellers needing on-the-go printing. Its main feature is inkless thermal technology, eliminating messy cartridges and reducing running costs. Bluetooth connectivity enables effortless printing from Android, iOS, and laptops, offering true versatility. This compact, lightweight design with a high 304dpi resolution ensures crisp A4 prints wherever you are, backed by a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.
Inkless, cost-saving
Highly portable
No colour printing
Requires thermal paper
SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless for Professionals,Travel | Mini Printer | USB, Bluetooth Printer Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Pro-HD304dpi-Black)
Buyers commend its clear A4 prints and seamless mobile-laptop compatibility, finding it reliable for travel and professional documentation.
Choose for convenient, inkless A4 printing on the go, ideal for professionals and frequent travellers seeking efficiency.
The Canon image CLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer is a compact and efficient choice for homes and small offices prioritising crisp black-and-white printing. Its main feature is the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, enabling convenient wireless printing from various devices, including Windows, Mac, and Linux systems, and even mobile devices via the Canon Mobile Printing app. With a quick warm-up time and high-speed output, it delivers professional-quality documents swiftly.
Wireless printing convenience
Compact, space-saving design
No colour printing
Setup can be tricky
Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer, Windows, Mac and Linux Support
Buyers appreciate its reliable performance and crisp text quality, though some mention initial wi-fi setup can be challenging.
Choose for reliable, high-quality monochrome printing with wireless convenience, perfect for small offices and home use.
The SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer (Lite-203DPI) offers ultimate printing freedom for professionals on the move. Its main feature is the innovative inkless thermal printing technology, eliminating the need for cartridges and ensuring clean, cost-effective operation. Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless printing from Android, iOS, and laptops, enhancing its portability. This compact device, backed by a 1-year warranty, is perfect for generating A4 documents anywhere, anytime.
Inkless, economical printing
Highly portable and versatile
Lower resolution (203 DPI)
Requires thermal paper
SEZNIK Portable A4 Printer, Bluetooth, Inkless Thermal Printer | USB, Bluetooth Compatible with Android iOS Laptop | 1 Year Warranty (Lite-203DPI-Black)
Buyers appreciate its convenience for on-the-go printing and the inkless design, finding it ideal for temporary documents.
Choose for ultra-portable, inkless a4 printing, perfect for professionals and travellers needing instant document generation.
The iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer is an indispensable tool for small businesses and e-commerce. Its main feature is high-speed, inkless thermal printing of 4x6 inch shipping labels, saving time and money on consumables. With versatile connectivity via USB and Bluetooth, it supports Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, ensuring effortless label creation from various devices. This compact, efficient printer streamlines your shipping process, making it incredibly user-friendly.
Fast, inkless printing
Wide device compatibility
Only prints labels
Requires thermal labels
iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 4x6 Inch Thermal Shipping Label Printer for USB/Phone, Support Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Thermal Printer for Small Business and Shipping Package
Buyers praise its quick printing speed and easy setup, noting its efficiency for small business shipping needs.
Choose for efficient, inkless shipping label printing, perfect for streamlining small business packaging and dispatch.
The HIROBOT Thermal Barcode Label Printer is a versatile solution for e-commerce and logistics. Its main feature is the ability to print various label sizes, from standard 4x6 inch shipping labels to smaller 2x1 or 3x5 inch labels, thanks to its adjustable design. This inkless thermal printer, compatible with Windows and Mac, seamlessly integrates with platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, UPS, and DHL, streamlining your labelling process efficiently and cost-effectively for diverse needs.
Versatile label sizes
Wide platform compatibility
Only prints labels
No wireless option
HIROBOT Thermal Barcode Label Printer for 4x6 Inch Label, Adjustable Size, 203DPI Shipping Label Printer, Print More Sizes 3X5 2X1 Round,Etc, Compatible with Windows,Mac|Amazon,Flipkat,UPS,DHL,Etc
Buyers appreciate its versatility for different label sizes and its ease of integration with popular e-commerce platforms.
Choose for flexible label printing for various sizes and platforms, ideal for diverse e-commerce and shipping needs.
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1730 is an excellent choice for home and office users prioritising economical colour printing. Its main feature is the MegaTank ink system, utilising small, high-yield ink bottles for significantly lower running costs per page. This single-function printer focuses solely on printing, ensuring reliable and vibrant colour output for documents and photos. Its compact design also helps save valuable desk space, making it a practical solution.
Ultra-low printing costs
Vibrant colour output
No wireless connectivity
Print-only function
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1730 Single Function (Print only) Inktank Color Printer with Small Size Ink Bottles for Home/Office
Buyers commend its cost-effective printing and excellent colour reproduction, finding it perfect for home and small office use.
Choose for incredibly low-cost colour printing and high-quality output, ideal for budget-conscious home and office users.
The best printer for a small office depends on your needs. For low running costs and high volume, an ink tank printer (e.g., HP Smart Tank, Canon MegaTank) is excellent.
Consider your printing volume (ink tank vs. laser), whether you need colour or just black and white, multifunctionality (scan, copy), connectivity (Wi-Fi), and running costs (ink/toner prices).
In a small office, place the printer for easy access, ideally near your desk. Consider a dedicated printer stand, under-desk storage, or a rolling cart. Wireless printers offer more flexibility, allowing placement in less obtrusive areas like a closet if noise is a concern.
|Printers for Small Offices
|Model Name
|Printer Output
|Maximum Print Speed
|HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer
|Smart Tank 585
|Colour
|Up to 12 ppm (Black)
|HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer
|Smart Tank 580
|Colour
|Up to 12 ppm (Black)
|HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printer
|Laser 1008W
|Monochrome
|Up to 21 ppm
|HP Laserjet Pro P1108 Plus Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|Laserjet Pro P1108 Plus
|Monochrome
|Up to 18 ppm
|SEZNIK Portable A4 Bluetooth Inkless Printer (Pro-HD304dpi-Black)
|Pro-HD304dpi
|Monochrome (Thermal)
|Approx. 10–15 ppm
|Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer
|LBP6030W
|Monochrome
|Up to 18 ppm
|SEZNIK Portable A4 Inkless Thermal Printer (Lite-203DPI-Black)
|Lite-203DPI
|Monochrome (Thermal)
|Approx. 8–10 ppm
|iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 4x6 Inch
|iDPRT 4x6
|Monochrome (Thermal)
|Up to 72 labels/min
|HIROBOT Thermal Barcode Label Printer for 4x6 Inch Labels
|HIROBOT 203DPI
|Monochrome (Thermal)
|Up to 150 mm/s (approx. 50 ppm)
|Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1730 Single Function Inktank Color Printer
|PIXMA G1730
|Colour
|Up to 11 ppm (Black)
Budget: Consider both the initial purchase price and ongoing costs like ink/toner and paper. Inkjet printers are cheaper upfront, but laser printers often have lower per-page costs, ideal for higher print volumes.
Print volume: Estimate your daily or weekly printing needs. For occasional use, an inkjet may suffice. For frequent, high-volume printing, a laser printer is more durable and cost-effective in the long run.
Features: Decide on essential functionalities. Do you need scanning, copying, or faxing (multifunction printer)? Wireless connectivity, automatic double-sided printing (duplex), and mobile printing capabilities are also valuable for efficiency.
Print quality: Assess the type of documents you'll be printing. If high-quality graphics or photos are essential, an inkjet typically excels. For crisp text documents, laser printers are excellent.
Size and footprint: Small offices have limited space, so a compact printer is vital. Check dimensions to ensure it fits comfortably without cluttering the workspace.
Best printers under ₹10000 in 2025 that you can trust for scanning, copying and wireless tasks: Top 7 printers
Best printers for holiday homework in 2025: Top 10 Wi-Fi printers for high quality printing of student assignments
Best printers for students in 2025: Support your academic work, like assignments, reports, and project work
Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which type of printer is best for small offices?
All-in-one ink tank or laser printers are ideal for their efficiency and multifunctionality.
Are wireless printers suitable for small offices?
Yes, wireless printers reduce clutter and support mobile printing, improving convenience.
What features should I look for?
Look for duplex printing, fast print speeds, Wi-Fi connectivity, and low running costs.
How often do I need to replace ink or toner?
It depends on usage, but high-yield cartridges or ink tanks usually last several months.
Is colour printing necessary for small offices?
Colour is useful for presentations or marketing materials, but not essential for all offices.