Sony PlayStation 5 is coming to India on 2nd February. All details here

Sony PlayStation 5 is coming to India on 2nd February. All details here1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 01:58 PM IST
Preorders for PS5 will begin on 12 January and will be available for orders at major retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital
Sony Corp said on Friday its much-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launched in India in coming weeks as the company tries to capitalise on the covid-driven boom in gaming industry.
"We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on 2nd of February 2021," the Japanese firm tweeted from its PlayStation India Twitter handle.
Sony PS 5 Booking
Preorders for PS5 will begin on 12 January and will be available for orders at major retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital, the tech firm said.
Sony PS 5 Price
Sony PlayStation 5 will cost ₹49,990 for the standard version whereas the Digital Edition has been priced at ₹39,990. Sony will sell the DualSense Wireless Controller at ₹5,990 while the charging station is priced at ₹2,590. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will cost ₹8,590 and the new HD camera will sell at ₹5,190. Sony has priced its Media Remote at ₹2,590.
Microsoft Corp launched two models of its Xbox gaming console in November, seven years after the debut of the previous version, while Sony launched its PS5 in core markets two days later.
