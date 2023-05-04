The Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live, offering customers a plethora of deals and combo offers across various categories, including cashback offers and bank discounts. Livemint has been extensively covering the sale, highlighting discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, and audio devices.

One particularly noteworthy offer is the discount on the PS5 gaming console, which is sure to excite the gaming community. With a significant price cut during the sale, customers can now avail themselves of this popular console at an even more affordable price. Read on for further details on this deal.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, customers can purchase the Sony PS5 gaming console at a discounted price of ₹49,999 for the standard edition and ₹39,999 for the Digital model. This amounts to a significant ₹5,000 discount off the original selling price.

Notably, Sony had increased the prices of the PS5 consoles by ₹5,000 in November 2022, which means customers can now avail themselves of the same amount as a discount during the sale. Furthermore, customers can also enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount by using ICICI or Kotak bank cards.

In addition to the aforementioned discounts, customers can also take advantage of a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Moreover, Prime members can enjoy an extra ₹250 cashback on their purchases. The sale will be available for all customers from 12 PM onwards today.

But that's not all - Amazon is also offering a special deal for customers purchasing the PS5 gaming console. Those who buy the console can avail themselves of up to ₹5,000 discount on select smart TVs. Here's how the offer works:

To take advantage of the PS5 and smart TV offer, customers need to purchase their preferred PS5 gaming console and wait for it to be delivered. After receiving the console, customers can select a TV from the available range of Sony and Samsung models. During the TV purchase, customers can claim a discount of up to ₹5,000.

The Sony PS5 gaming console boasts backwards compatibility with the PS4 and is available in two versions: the Blu-Ray model and the discless digital-only edition. With 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a memory bandwidth of 449GB/s, the console offers 825GB of internal storage for games. The Blu-Ray model comes equipped with a 4K UHD drive, USB HDD, 2.1 HDMI port, and an NVMe SSD slot that allows for expansion of up to 1TB. Powering the console is an octa-core CPU with Zen 2 cores operating at 3.5GHz. Sony claims that the PS5 can achieve 10.28 TFOPs and 36 CUs at 2.33GHz.