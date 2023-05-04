PS5 gets a significant discount during Amazon's Great Summer Sale. Grab the details here!2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:54 PM IST
During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, customers can purchase the Sony PS5 gaming console at a discounted price of ₹49,999 for the standard edition and ₹39,999 for the Digital model. This amounts to a significant ₹5,000 discount off the original selling price.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live, offering customers a plethora of deals and combo offers across various categories, including cashback offers and bank discounts. Livemint has been extensively covering the sale, highlighting discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, and audio devices.
