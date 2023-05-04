The Sony PS5 gaming console boasts backwards compatibility with the PS4 and is available in two versions: the Blu-Ray model and the discless digital-only edition. With 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a memory bandwidth of 449GB/s, the console offers 825GB of internal storage for games. The Blu-Ray model comes equipped with a 4K UHD drive, USB HDD, 2.1 HDMI port, and an NVMe SSD slot that allows for expansion of up to 1TB. Powering the console is an octa-core CPU with Zen 2 cores operating at 3.5GHz. Sony claims that the PS5 can achieve 10.28 TFOPs and 36 CUs at 2.33GHz.